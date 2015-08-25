Rep. Knute Buehler says he won't run for Governor

click to enlarge
Rep. Knute Buehler (R-Bend) says that he won't run for Governor in 2016, as he previously suggested
he might, and will instead run for re-election to the Oregon House
. But he did leave the door open to a gubernatorial run further in the future.
"This was a highly personal rather than a political decision," Buehler wrote in a email to supporters. "In the end, I realized I’m not ready—just yet—to leave my medical practice, patients, nonprofit boards and business in order to commit 100% of my time that running an energetic campaign for Governor requires and deserves. Serving another term in the Oregon House will allow me to continue serving the community and the state I love while also engaging in a profession that is both fulfilling and allows my patients to lead better lives."
The email goes on to solicit financial support, calling out partisan differences and "special interests."
"Last year, my opponents spent more than $400,000 to defeat me in a district with more Democrats than Republicans and that President Obama carried by double digits," Buehler wrote. "I expect the same army of special interests to come after me again."
