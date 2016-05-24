Bend Fire Dept. Seeks Support Volunteers

Submitted by Dave Howe, Bend Fire Dept. Battalion Chief, Public Information Officer

Become a Bend Fire Department Volunteer!

The Bend Fire Department is looking for community-minded people who would like to become long-term members of a great organization, as a Support Volunteer.

The Bend Fire Dept. is looking for people with all types of backgrounds, talents and

passions for a range of opportunities with training provided.



This program helps seniors in our community stay safe in their homes by showing

them how to prevent falls and fires. A background in social services,

inspections, caregiving and medical fields is helpful but not required.

● Courier Service:

We need people who would enjoy delivering mail and other materials to our 5 Fire

Stations, City Hall and our Training Center, on a weekly basis. We supply the

vehicle, you supply safe driving skills.

● Fire and Life Safety Education:

Public safety education is an essential component of our Fire Prevention mission, and we need Volunteers who have the skills and ability to teach important safety concepts to all ages, in collaboration with our Fire Prevention professionals.

● Community Events:

Bend Fire is involved with many community events, along with the Bend Police Department,and we need people to help us staff our displays, including our new Community Engine.

● Administration:

If you have a background in office work, computers, graphic design and web page design, and if you are looking for a way to support your community, we can use your help.

● Emergency Incident Support:

Volunteers are called upon to drive our Rehab Bus to the scene of extended

emergency operations, to provide food, hydration, shelter and rest for firefighters

who are assigned to rehab.

The Bend Fire Dept. provides training, uniforms and everything you need to contribute. You provide your skills, enthusiasm and passion, along with some of your time. You will become a part of a positive, energetic and compassionate team that helps the community in many crucial ways.

For more information on how you can help, please contact:

Linda Riggs, Volunteer Coordinator

Tel. 541-322-6300

Email: lriggs@bendoregon.gov