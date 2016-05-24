Bent

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Bend Fire Dept. Seeks Support Volunteers

Posted By on Tue, May 24, 2016 at 8:45 AM

Submitted by Dave Howe, Bend Fire Dept. Battalion Chief, Public Information Officer

Become a Bend Fire Department Volunteer!

The Bend Fire Department is looking for community-minded people who would like to become long-term members of a great organization, as a Support Volunteer. 
The Bend Fire Dept. is  looking for people with all types of backgrounds, talents and
passions for a range of opportunities with training provided.

click to enlarge bend_fire.jpg

●    Safety Outreach for Seniors (SOS):

This program helps seniors in our community stay safe in their homes by showing
them how to prevent falls and fires. A background in social services,
inspections, caregiving and medical fields is helpful but not required.

●    Courier Service:
We need people who would enjoy delivering mail and other materials to our 5 Fire
Stations, City Hall and our Training Center, on a weekly basis. We supply the
vehicle, you supply safe driving skills.

●   Fire and Life Safety Education:
Public safety education is an essential component of our Fire Prevention mission, and we need Volunteers who have the skills and ability to teach important safety concepts to all ages, in collaboration with our Fire Prevention professionals.

●    Community Events:
Bend Fire is involved with many community events, along with the Bend Police Department,and we need people to help us staff our displays, including our new Community Engine.

●    Administration:
If you have a background in office work, computers, graphic design and web page design, and if you are looking for a way to support your community, we can use your help.

●    Emergency Incident Support:
Volunteers are called upon to drive our Rehab Bus to the scene of extended
emergency operations, to provide food, hydration, shelter and rest for firefighters
who are assigned to rehab.

The Bend Fire Dept. provides training, uniforms and everything you need to contribute. You provide your skills, enthusiasm and passion, along with some of your time. You will become a part of a positive, energetic and compassionate team that helps the community in many crucial ways.

For more information on how you can help, please contact:

Linda Riggs, Volunteer Coordinator

Tel. 541-322-6300

Email: lriggs@bendoregon.gov







  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by Sherron Lumley

Latest in Bent

Special Issues & Guides

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

BendNest - Fall 2016

BendNest

BendNest - Fall 2016

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

2016 Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide

2016 Restaurant Guide

Central Oregon Motor Guide 2015

Central Oregon Motor Guide

Central Oregon Motor Guide 2015

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2016 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation