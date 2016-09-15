Bent

Thursday, September 15, 2016

One Pumpkin Spice Latte Please!

Posted By on Thu, Sep 15, 2016 at 11:47 AM

With the 1st of September pumpkin spice season officially arrived, and Starbucks began to serve its infamous pumpkin spice latte (PSL). This fall-inspired drink has inspired a movement over the years that has infiltrated nearly every major food company from Cheerios to Pringles—with even a tumblr devoted to the "real" PSL. Side note, drinkers may be interested in knowing that the 16 oz. PSL from Starbucks has 50 g of sugar... 

Everything from your yogurt to breath fresheners to your tampons and condoms are getting a fall makeover! If you are already exhausted (and we are!) with the trend we suggest checking out Little Bites this week for some fun fall drink alternatives. 


This week we put pumpkin spice front and center with a cover shot and now we ask since everyone has done it can we please move on?! Please? Hello!?

