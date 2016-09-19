Monday, September 19, 2016
Sign Up for Wilderness First Responder Course by September 24
BTI course covers essential outdoor emergency skills
By Russ Axon
on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 3:55 PM
Exploring the great outdoors can present many unexpected challenges and emergencies, so it's always best to be prepared. To get you there, Baker Technical Institute
is offering a five-day wilderness first responder course from Oct. 3-7, teaching the essentials of emergency and medical care in isolated and extreme environments. Instructors include physicians with specialized field experience in wilderness medical emergencies. The course is ideal for outdoor guides, educators and search and rescue members. While the course doesn't start until next month, the deadline to register is Friday, Sept. 23. It costs $700 (includes course materials) and pre-coursework is required. There are only 21 spots, so register soon at bakerti.org/wilderness-first-responder-course-bend-oregon
. Baker Technical Institute is located at 2500 E St., Baker City. For more information, call 541-403-1900.
