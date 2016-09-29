This is what infill can look like

If you're a regular Source Weekly reader, you may remember the story we ran in August 2015 titled "Historic Hazard
: Why the City is preserving a squatter's shack." The structure at the corner of NW Georgia and Bond is directly across from the Source Weekly's offices, where we've been witness to its transformation from shack to chateau.
-
The garage at NW Georgia and Bond, August 2015
Back then, the tumbledown garage was the scene of numerous arrests of squatters sleeping and/or recreating inside. In 2013, the property's then-owner submitted a request to tear down the building — but due to the location in Bend's historic district, that process became difficult.
Eventually, the property landed in the hands of developer Dutchland Properties, which restored it from that ramshackle garage to a 1350 square foot, two-bedroom, two-bath home. (With no garage, due to historic preservation regulations...)
click to enlarge
-
The home at NW Georgia and Bond, September 2015
click to enlarge
-
Realtor David Quiros, the property's listing agent, gives the Source Weekly a peek inside our new neighbor's home, staged for sale.
As has long been the case among Oregon cities, the new Bend Urban Growth Boundary
proposal aims to focus on infill instead of sprawl — and this is certainly an example of how it can be done creatively.
On the flip side, however, that doesn't mean all that infill is going to be affordably-priced. On Realtor.com, this newly-renovated building is listed at $594,900.