Bent

Archives | RSS

Thursday, September 29, 2016

This is what infill can look like

...or perhaps gentrification, depending on who you ask

Posted By on Thu, Sep 29, 2016 at 2:29 PM

If you're a regular Source Weekly reader, you may remember the story we ran in August 2015 titled "Historic Hazard: Why the City is preserving a squatter's shack." The structure at the corner of NW Georgia and Bond is directly across from the Source Weekly's offices, where we've been witness to its transformation from shack to chateau. 
The garage at NW Georgia and Bond, August 2015
  • The garage at NW Georgia and Bond, August 2015
Back then, the tumbledown garage was the scene of numerous arrests of squatters sleeping and/or recreating inside. In 2013, the property's then-owner submitted a request to tear down the building — but due to the location in Bend's historic district, that process became difficult.

Eventually, the property landed in the hands of developer Dutchland Properties, which restored it from that ramshackle garage to a 1350 square foot, two-bedroom, two-bath home. (With no garage, due to historic preservation regulations...)

click to enlarge The home at NW Georgia and Bond, September 2015
  • The home at NW Georgia and Bond, September 2015
click to enlarge Realtor David Quiros, the property's listing agent, gives the Source Weekly a peek inside our new neighbor's home, staged for sale.
  • Realtor David Quiros, the property's listing agent, gives the Source Weekly a peek inside our new neighbor's home, staged for sale.
As has long been the case among Oregon cities, the new Bend Urban Growth Boundary proposal aims to focus on infill instead of sprawl — and this is certainly an example of how it can be done creatively. 

On the flip side, however, that doesn't mean all that infill is going to be affordably-priced. On Realtor.com, this newly-renovated building is listed at $594,900. 


  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by Nicole Vulcan

Latest in Bent

Special Issues & Guides

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

BendNest - Fall 2016

BendNest

BendNest - Fall 2016

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

2016 Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide

2016 Restaurant Guide

Central Oregon Motor Guide 2015

Central Oregon Motor Guide

Central Oregon Motor Guide 2015

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2016 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation