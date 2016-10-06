Bent

Thursday, October 6, 2016

Our Coloring Contest Winners!

Posted By on Thu, Oct 6, 2016 at 12:29 PM

See the Entries in our Coloring Contest
Congratulations to the winners of the Source Weekly's Made in Central Oregon cover coloring contest! 13 year old Savana Pitman won in the Youth Category, while Kayla Marie Van Cleve won in the Adult Category. But just in case you're curious, here's a look at the entries submitted online. The ones turned in in person, meanwhile, are on view in the Source Weekly's front windows through the end of October.

By Nicole Vulcan

