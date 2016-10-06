Our Coloring Contest Winners!

Slideshow See the Entries in our Coloring Contest Congratulations to the winners of the Source Weekly's Made in Central Oregon cover coloring contest! 13 year old Savana Pitman won in the Youth Category, while Kayla Marie Van Cleve won in the Adult Category. But just in case you're curious, here's a look at the entries submitted online. The ones turned in in person, meanwhile, are on view in the Source Weekly's front windows through the end of October. Click to View 16 slides

