Where to get your wine this week: Erickson's Thriftway

click to enlarge Vintage Bend

Now known as Erickson's Thriftway, the store went by Erickson's Food King in this advertisement from the 1970s.

When you're seen going into the same store twice within 12 hours to buy wine, it may normally be a sign of a problem. That is, unless it's because all the wine–or nearly everything in the store, in fact–is 25 percent off. When that's the case, all there is to say is, don't judge. Discount wine is nice.That may be the consumer perspective... but from the perspective of the owners of Erickson's Thriftway on Greenwood Avenue in Bend, it's another sign of changing times. Earlier this week, signs went up at the longtime grocery store, announcing the store had "lost its lease" and would be closing as soon as they've sold their inventory.As seen in this photo from Vintage Bend, the store has been in its location since 1957. Locals recall the hitching post that used to sit out front, allowing horse owners a place to tie up while they went in for supplies.It's not yet clear what will replace the store, but reports are that increases in rent made the current store owners decide to close. For now, the store will be open and discount wine will be on offer until it's all gone.