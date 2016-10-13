Bob Dylan Wins The Nobel Prize

Following the announcement, Sara Danius, Permanent Secretary of the Swedish Academy, was interviewed by freelance journalist Sven Hugo Persson about the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature to Bob Dylan.
Bob Dylan has shared some great songs with the world over the years:
The winners for the Nobel Prize in Literature for the last 10 years are as follows:
The Nobel Prize in Literature 2016
Bob Dylan
"for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition"
The Nobel Prize in Literature 2015
Svetlana Alexievich
"for her polyphonic writings, a monument to suffering and courage in our time"
The Nobel Prize in Literature 2014
Patrick Modiano
"for the art of memory with which he has evoked the most ungraspable human destinies and uncovered the life-world of the occupation"
The Nobel Prize in Literature 2013
Alice Munro
"master of the contemporary short story"
The Nobel Prize in Literature 2012
Mo Yan
"who with hallucinatory realism merges folk tales, history and the contemporary"
The Nobel Prize in Literature 2011
Tomas Tranströmer
"because, through his condensed, translucent images, he gives us fresh access to reality"
The Nobel Prize in Literature 2010
Mario Vargas Llosa
"for his cartography of structures of power and his trenchant images of the individual's resistance, revolt, and defeat"
The Nobel Prize in Literature 2009
Herta Müller
"who, with the concentration of poetry and the frankness of prose, depicts the landscape of the dispossessed"
The Nobel Prize in Literature 2008
Jean-Marie Gustave Le Clézio
"author of new departures, poetic adventure and sensual ecstasy, explorer of a humanity beyond and below the reigning civilization"
The Nobel Prize in Literature 2007
Doris Lessing
"that epicist of the female experience, who with scepticism, fire and visionary power has subjected a divided civilisation to scrutiny"
Congratulations to Bob Dylan! Well deserved in our books.