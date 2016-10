Do your part: Register to Vote by Tuesday

click image Theresa Thompson

Vote!

Vota!

голос!

— WinstonChurchill.In case you haven't heard, we have a big election coming up on November 8, in which we'll decide on who will sit next in the Oval Office, and also smaller races, such as who's managing our local soil and water conservation districts.Oregon Secretary of State Jeanne P. Atkins said Tuesday that more than 2.5 million people are registered to vote for the first time in the state's history, and is predicting record participation, according to a report from KOIN . The new Oregon Motor Voter program added more than 250,000 new voters, according to that KOIN report.So are you one of them yet?If you're not yet registered to vote, you can start right here at the Voting in Oregon page.Puede tener acceso por la Tarjeta de Inscripción de Elector de Oregon aqui.