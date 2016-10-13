Bent

Thursday, October 13, 2016

Do your part: Register to Vote by Tuesday

Posted By on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 11:23 AM

"It has been said that democracy is the worst form of government except
all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.” — Winston
Churchill.

  • Theresa Thompson
In case you haven't heard, we have a big election coming up on November 8, in which we'll decide on who will sit next in the Oval Office, and also smaller races, such as who's managing our local soil and water conservation districts.

Oregon Secretary of State Jeanne P. Atkins said Tuesday that more than 2.5 million people are registered to vote for the first time in the state's history, and is predicting record participation, according to a report from KOIN. The new Oregon Motor Voter program added more than 250,000 new voters, according to that KOIN report.

So are you one of them yet? 

If you're not yet registered to vote, you can start right here at the Voting in Oregon page.

Quieres registrar en Español? Puede tener acceso por la Tarjeta de Inscripción de Elector de Oregon aqui.

Vote!
Vota!  
голос!
 

