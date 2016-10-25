Dine Out to End Domestic Violence this Week at Strictly Organic & Cuppa Yo

Bend, OR—
Sometimes, making a difference is as easy as grabbing a cup of coffee or a tasty treat. As we close out Domestic Violence Awareness Month
, Strictly Organic Coffee and Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt are giving community members a simple and sweet way to support survivors of domestic violence.
On Wednesday, Oct. 26
, Strictly Organic Coffee Co.
will donate 20 percent of the sales from both Bend locations to Saving Grace.
On Friday, Oct. 28
, Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt
will donate 30 percent of the sales of frozen yogurt at both Bend locations to Saving Grace when customers print off and bring in a special coupon, available online at www.saving-grace.org or at Saving Grace’s administrative office (1004 NW Milwaukee Ave.), just steps away from Cuppa Yo’s westside location, and attached to this release.
Supporters are encouraged to post photos of their charitable culinary adventures with the hashtag #DineOutEndDV to help spread the word.
Business interested participating in future Dine Out to End Domestic Violence
events should contact erin@saving-grace.org for more information.
click to enlarge
This week is also the last chance to purchase artwork in Saving Grace’s “Imagine Life Without Violence” art show at Bluebird Coffee Company
. Each piece was created by a survivor or supporter and is available for sale with 100 percent of the proceeds benefitting Saving Grace. The show includes pieces by coffee shop staff and local professional artists.
Saving Grace
provides prevention, crisis, and ongoing support services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Central Oregon and promotes the value of a life without violence. Learn more at www.saving-grace.org.