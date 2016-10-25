click to enlarge
Jive Coulis
sound like the band playing in a room before the Terminator walks in and starts chasing Sarah Connor: Fuzzy guitar, a dancing bass and animal-like drums. There is a straightforward attitude in their music; an unpretentiousness that is refreshing in an age where so much music sounds like manufactured product. Jive Coulis play good old fashioned rock, blues and funk and they're ready to rock your face off.
The band was formed in 2006 in Boulder, Colorado. It's had many line-up changed over the years, but one thing has remained the same: founding member, primary songwriter, guitarist and lead vocalist Eric Leadbetter. The band moved to Ashland, Oregon in 2007, where they met replacement/current drummer Collin Braley in 2013 and eventually Mark Young on bass.
In the last two years, Jive Coulis travelled over 16,000 miles on their tour, playing over 200 shows in 12 states. A regular tourbus wouldn't do these men justice, so they travel in a converted school bus that runs on waste vegetable oil gathered from restaurants around the country.
The band is having their CD release party for its new record, “Dinner Time,” while also having a Halloween party at Silver Moon Brewing
the Friday before the holiday. The album is an absolute blast, bouncing between fuzzy bar rock on the album opener “All Sauced Out,” to the Soundgarden-esque “Dinner Time.” Whether they're dipping into classic rock with “Solemn Winter Glow” or going full jam-funk with “That's Enough,” the band is confidant enough in their sound to play around in whatever genres they see fit.
“Dinner Time” is a solid rock record and one that begs to be seen played live. Judging how omnipresent Jive Coulis has been at shows and festivals in Bend over the last year or so, I'm not the only one that thinks so.
Jive Coulis Halloween CD Release Party
Friday, October 28. 9pm
Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave.
$10 entry (also gets you a digital download of the album)