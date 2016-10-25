Local Band Parlour Releases Second CD

click to enlarge
Bend, OR – Bend-based folk band Parlour
is set to release an 8-song CD of original music called "Seeing the Elephant." The CD release party is scheduled for October 26 from 7-10 pm in Father Luke’s Room at McMenamins’ Old St. Francis School
in Bend. The event is free, open to the public and all ages are welcome.
Formed in 2013, Parlour includes local musicians Mark Quon (guitar/vocals), Linda Quon (vocals/guitar), Mike Potter (mandolin/dobro/guitar/vocals) and Susan Bonacker (fiddle/background vocals). The CD features the added talents of Craig Brown on bass who will join the band for the release party along with Ricky Newton on drums.
“I wrote these songs after reading several books
about the Oregon Trail” said Mark Quon. “The hardships the pioneers faced and journaled in diaries really inspired me to translated them into songs.”
After partnering with Kelly Miller from Deschutes Historical Society to share the songs through history pubs in Bend and Portland, Parlour was invited to the Baker City Oregon Trail Interpretive Center
to perform a series of shows during which the CD was recorded.
The CD release party will feature the songs from Seeing the Elephant as well as other Parlour originals and a handful of eclectic covers. The new CD, along with Parlour’s first CD, Days of Plenty can be also previewed and purchased online at www.cdbaby.com/cd/parlour. Both albums sell for $10 (at performances) and $9.99 for digital download. Listeners interested in receiving gig alerts, can also email: mquon@quondc.com.
