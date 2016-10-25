NorthWest Crossing To Welcome Roundabout Books

click to enlarge
BEND, OR—NorthWest Crossing
, a mixed-use community on Bend, Oregon’s west side, will welcome a new bookstore and café next week. Roundabout Books
is a neighborhood bookstore founded by Bend resident Cassie Clemans, and will feature a carefully curated selection of books for all ages and a café. In addition, the new shop will host a number of community building events including kids story time, book clubs, author readings and more activities to foster social interaction among visitors and neighbors.
Clemans said, “I’ve wanted to become more involved in the community for some time and I see so much potential in NorthWest Crossing as there are no bookstores on this side of town. With Roundabout Books I hope to create a place that is comfortable and welcoming where people can gather, while filling my dream of owning a bookstore.”
A former school teacher, Clemans has also helped to run her family’s solar energy business for the past few years. She will apply her love of books, passion for teaching and business expertise to create a bookstore where people can hangout and relax with friends.
Roundabout Books will offer a selection of best sellers, literature, nonfiction and other genres, along with young adult and children’s books. A few literary themed gifts will also be for sale. The small café includes comfortable seating, a full espresso bar, wine, beer and light fare for patrons.
The bookstore is set to open with a special Open House event on October 31, with a Bend Chamber ribbon cutting on November 8. In the same building as the new Washington restaurant, Roundabout Books is located at 900 Mt. Washington Drive, Suite 110. They will be open from 9am – 9pm every day. roundaboutbookshop.com