Tuesday, October 25, 2016

When Man Becomes Monster

The Source's Arts & Culture Editor gets a drastic makeover for his part in "Young Frankenstein"

Posted By on Tue, Oct 25, 2016 at 2:02 PM

Most guys don't relish the thought of going bald on top—and neither does the Source's Arts & Culture editor Jared Rasic. But when it's required of you in order to play a part in a local play, you do what you can. 

Slideshow
When Man Becomes Monster
When Man Becomes Monster

When Man Becomes Monster

The Source's Arts & Culture Editor is playing the Monster in the 2nd Street Theater's production of "Young Frankenstein" this October-November. Witness the transformation from man to monster (and also to mustachioed gent, for a minute) here.

By Nicole Vulcan

Click to View 11 slides



Jared started off his week getting his head and face shaved, in preparation for becoming the Monster in 2nd Street Theater's production of "Young Frankenstein" opening this weekend in Bend.

Luckily, someone was there to document the process—and to capture him with a sweet (kinda creepy) 'stache, even if it was just for a little while... 


