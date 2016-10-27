Ice Season Opens at The Pavilion on Halloween

click to enlarge
Bend, OR – The Bend Park and Recreation District
will kick off The Pavilion’s ice season on Oct. 31. On Halloween, The Pavilion
will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for open skate, giving community members their first chance to get on the ice.
A special opening day fee of $6 per person including skate rental will be offered. Skaters are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes if they choose.
The 2016-17 ice season is expected to run through mid-April, weather permitting. The Pavilion will be open from dawn to late night, seven days a week, and include open skate opportunities and expanded programs. Weekly schedules are available at www.bendparksandrec.org/the-pavilion/schedules.
“The Pavilion hosted more than 40,000 visits in its abbreviated inaugural season, and we are excited to open much earlier this fall,” said Matt Mercer, recreation services director, Bend Park and Recreation District. “Due to a smooth process establishing the ice sheet, opening early on Halloween is exciting for us and we look ahead to a full schedule of programming starting in November and expanded open skate opportunities.”
Public skate sessions including open skate, family skate, parent-tot skate and flex skate, which offers opportunities for a variety of activities from freestyle and fitness skating to hosting large school groups. A special rate of $6 including skate rental is available for family skate and parent-tot skate. Schedules are available online at
www.bendparksandrec.org/the-pavilion/schedules/
New this season, The Pavilion is offering season passes for unlimited public skate session use along with options for 10-visit passes and single-visit entrance.
Youth and adult hockey programs
, curling and skate lessons begin in late-November. Many programs for November and December are nearly full with limited availability for registration now at register.bendparksandrec.org. In addition, there are pre-season hockey clinics and scheduled specialized ice times for hocking and curling practice available beginning Nov. 1. A second session of ice skating and sports programs, offered from January to April, will open for registration beginning on Dec. 12.