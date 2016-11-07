Burn Some Calories Before You Eat Turkey

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons

This year's race starts and ends in Bend's Old Mill District.

The Bend Thanksgiving Classic has been a staple of the holidays in Central Oregon for nearly a decade. The race, sponsored by the Boys & Girls Club of Bend, serves as both a fun community event and a fundraiser for Girls on the Run of Central Oregon. Girls on the Run helps to promote physical activity, community involvement and positive social interactions, and also trains young girls to successfully run a 5k. This year’s Classic will take place the morning of Thursday, Nov. 24 and will start along the Deschutes River in the Old Mill District. Roughly 1000 participants are expected.Runners can choose to participate in either a 5k or 10k race with registration fees going for $30 and $35 respectively. Register online, at the event site, or from 6 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 17 at Dutch Bros. Coffee Eastside. The course runs through Riverbend Park and Les Schwab Amphitheater. 5k runners will only complete one loop, but more ambitious 10k participants can opt to take two laps.Registration is open up until the day before the race, but prices will rise as Thanksgiving gets closer.