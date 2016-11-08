Tuesday, November 8, 2016
2016 Central Oregon Ballot Dropoff Locations
Posted
By Hayley Jo Murphy
on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 10:31 AM
click to enlarge
Ballot dropoff locations, open till 8 pm Election Day:
Deschutes Service Center:
1300 NW Wall St., Bend
Drive-By Drop Site:
1340 NW Wall St., Bend
Deschutes County Road Dept.:
61150 SE 27th St., Bend
Redmond Public Library:
827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond
Terrebonne Sheriff's Substation:
8154 11th St., Terrebonne
Sisters City Hall:
520 E Cascade Ave., Sisters
Jefferson Country Clerk's Office:
66 SE D St., Madras
Sunriver Area Public Library:
56855 Venture Ln., Sisters
La Pine Public Library:
16425 First St., La Pine
click to enlarge
Endorsements Elections 2016
Candidates · Governor:
Kate Brown
· U.S. President:
Hillary Clinton
· Bend City Council Position 1:
Justin Livingston
· Bend City Council Position 2:
Doug Knight
· Bend City Council Position 3:
Sally Russell
· Deschutes County Sheriff:
Shane Nelson
· Oregon Senate District 27:
Greg Delgado
· Oregon House District 54:
Knute Buehler
· U.S. Senate:
Ron Wyden
· Deschutes County Commissioner:
Alan Unger
· U.S. House 2nd District:
Jim Crary
· State Treasurer:
Chris Telfer
· Attorney General:
Ellen Rosenblum
· State Representative District 53:
Gene Whisnant
· Oregon Secretary of State:
Brad Avakian
Ballot Measures · Measure 9-110:
Yes
· Measure 94:
No
· Measure 95:
Yes
· Measure 96:
Yes
· Measure 97:
Yes
· Measure 98:
Yes
· Measure 99:
Yes
· Measure 99:
Yes
Tags: Ballot dropoff, Central Oregon Ballot dropoff, Bend Ballot dropoff, Redmond Ballot dropoff, La Pine Ballot dropoff, Sisters Ballot dropoff, Terrebonne Ballot dropoff, Oregon Ballot dropoff, vote, voting, vote central oregon, voting central oregon, Bend, Bend Oregon, Bend Oregon voting, Image