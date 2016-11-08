Bent

Tuesday, November 8, 2016

2016 Central Oregon Ballot Dropoff Locations

Posted By on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 10:31 AM

click to enlarge election-buttons-vote-2016-1170x554.jpg

Ballot dropoff locations, open till 8 pm Election Day:


Deschutes Service Center: 1300 NW Wall St., Bend

Drive-By Drop Site: 1340 NW Wall St., Bend

Deschutes County Road Dept.: 61150 SE 27th St., Bend

Redmond Public Library: 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond

Terrebonne Sheriff's Substation: 8154 11th St., Terrebonne

Sisters City Hall: 520 E Cascade Ave., Sisters

Jefferson Country Clerk's Office: 66 SE D St., Madras

Sunriver Area Public Library: 56855 Venture Ln., Sisters

La Pine Public Library: 16425 First St., La Pine

click to enlarge equ14-banner-grtv-912x140-v01.png

Endorsements Elections 2016

Candidates

 · Governor: Kate Brown

· U.S. President: Hillary Clinton

· Bend City Council Position 1: Justin Livingston

· Bend City Council Position 2: Doug Knight

· Bend City Council Position 3: Sally Russell

· Deschutes County Sheriff: Shane Nelson

· Oregon Senate District 27: Greg Delgado

· Oregon House District 54: Knute Buehler

· U.S. Senate: Ron Wyden

· Deschutes County Commissioner: Alan Unger

· U.S. House 2nd District: Jim Crary

· State Treasurer: Chris Telfer

· Attorney General: Ellen Rosenblum

· State Representative District 53: Gene Whisnant

· Oregon Secretary of State: Brad Avakian

Ballot Measures

 · Measure 9-110: Yes

· Measure 94: No

· Measure 95: Yes

· Measure 96: Yes

· Measure 97: Yes

· Measure 98: Yes

· Measure 99: Yes

· Measure 99: Yes
