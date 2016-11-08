Coyote Willow to Release New CD Raising the Barn

click to enlarge
Bend, OR—The Breedlove-sponsored
band’s new CD, “Raising the Barn,” is the culmination of Coyote Willow’s
experience taking to heart the guidance of their mentor, Lisa Lepine, to find their “authentic authority” through connections with community and friends. This project has been a profound journey that is expressed in their songs about the various twists and turns in their lives that led them to their collaboration in music and life. The songs speak of home, the road, and of the power of community to overcome life challenges.
The official CD release party takes place on Saturday, November 12, from 4-6pm in Father Luke’s Room as part of the Bend McMenamins Old St Francis School 12th anniversary celebration
. Special guests will be joining them for songs from the CD. This project has truly been a “barn raising” with new music, new ideas, new and old friends, and inspiration from all who have brought their magic into play. Join them in this celebration of the rhythms of life!
Coyote Willow’s
core members, Tim Coffey and Kat Hilst, have evolved an exciting artistic partnership that creates an innovative performance experience of genre-crossing styles. Their music flows from Coffey’s soulful baritone voice and acoustic guitar and Hilst’s powerful cello work. Musically and lyrically, their tunes range from rockabilly to lyrically-moving folk styles, as well as evocative instrumentals and gypsy jazz.
Coyote Willow’s styles range from folk, blues, rock to intriguingly complex instrumentals—creating beautiful music with grit, that will have you laughing, crying, dancing and celebrating the rhythms of life.