Bent

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Coyote Willow to Release New CD Raising the Barn

Posted By on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 9:57 AM

click to enlarge cwcd.jpg

Bend, OR—The Breedlove-sponsored band’s new CD, “Raising the Barn,” is the culmination of Coyote Willow’s experience taking to heart the guidance of their mentor, Lisa Lepine, to find their “authentic authority” through connections with community and friends. This project has been a profound journey that is expressed in their songs about the various twists and turns in their lives that led them to their collaboration in music and life. The songs speak of home, the road, and of the power of community to overcome life challenges.

The official CD release party takes place on Saturday, November 12, from 4-6pm in Father Luke’s Room as part of the Bend McMenamins Old St Francis School 12th anniversary celebration. Special guests will be joining them for songs from the CD. This project has truly been a “barn raising” with new music, new ideas, new and old friends, and inspiration from all who have brought their magic into play. Join them in this celebration of the rhythms of life!


Coyote Willow’s core members, Tim Coffey and Kat Hilst, have evolved an exciting artistic partnership that creates an innovative performance experience of genre-crossing styles. Their music flows from Coffey’s soulful baritone voice and acoustic guitar and Hilst’s powerful cello work. Musically and lyrically, their tunes range from rockabilly to lyrically-moving folk styles, as well as evocative instrumentals and gypsy jazz.

Coyote Willow’s styles range from folk, blues, rock to intriguingly complex instrumentals—creating beautiful music with grit, that will have you laughing, crying, dancing and celebrating the rhythms of life.
  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by Hayley Jo Murphy

Latest in Bent

Special Issues & Guides

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

BendNest - Fall 2016

BendNest

BendNest - Fall 2016

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

2016 Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide

2016 Restaurant Guide

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2016 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation