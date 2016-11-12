Post-election racial incidents reported at Bend school

Students at High Desert Middle School in Bend are reporting a number of racial incidents, seemingly prompted by the outcome of the recent presidential election.While the administration at Bend-La Pine Schools has not confirmed or denied the facts of the cases, students report at least two incidents that took place on or after Nov. 9.In one incident, students say at least two middle schoolers handcuffed another student to a tree and urinated on the boy, while other students watched. Students say the alleged victim was a Latino boy.In another incident, students reportedly told Latino students to "go back to Mexico" and made other racially-charged slurs.Students at High Desert say they were kept from outdoor recess following the incident with the tree, and teachers had discussions in each classroom about civility and tolerance. Meanwhile, several students were reportedly suspended and/or expelled as a result of the incidents."Students who are found to be in violation of district policies and our code of conduct will be subject to discipline, up to and including expulsion," said Julianne Repman, Director of Communication and Safety at Bend-La Pine Schools and Regional Director of School Safety for the High Desert Education Service District. "We are focused on providing a welcoming environment where every student feels safe at school."As a middle school serving students in the dual immersion language program, High Desert Middle School is home to a growing Spanish-speaking population.