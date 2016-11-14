Holiday Traditions Continue in Bend Oregon’s Old Mill District

Bend, Oregon –
Holidays come to life at the Old Mill District
starting the day after Thanksgiving, when Santa arrives in his usual style—by AirLink helicopter at the Les Schwab Amphitheater. Family traditions for visitors and locals include visits with jolly old St. Nick, horse-drawn carriage rides, carolers and more. SantaLand, again located in the former Orvis building at 320 Powerhouse Drive, Suite 110, opens on Friday November 25 after Santa’s touchdown around 10:15am.
SantaLand: Local “Celebrities” Don the White Beard
In the magical place called SantaLand, children can capture Santa’s ear with their hearts’ desires while our photographer captures the moment on film. Local celebrities—such as local, county and state officials and personalities—will take turns posing as Jolly Old St. Nick, so parents are invited to secretly guess who’s behind the disguise. Santa will be in SantaLand from 11am-5pm on the following dates:
Carriage Rides
- Friday-Sunday, November 25-27
- Friday- Sunday, December 2-4
- Friday-Sunday, December 9-11
- Friday-Friday, December 16-23
Enjoy complimentary carriage rides with Cowboy Carriage
, brought to you by the Old Mill District. They will pick up and drop off between Francesca’s and Ben & Jerry’s on the following dates (weather permitting): Saturday & Sunday from November 26 – December 11, then daily on December 16-23, 27-29. Hours each day are 1-4pm. Donations and tips will benefit Kids Center, a local non-profit that helps prevent child abuse.
Tree of Joy: Giving Back to Someone in Need
This year’s tree inside SantaLand will be open from Friday-Sunday between November 25-December 11 between 11am – 5pm for name selection and gift drop-off. There will also be last minute drop-offs accepted Monday and Tuesday, December 12-13. Gifts must be unwrapped or in gift bags and must arrive before 5pm on December 13. The Hilton Garden Inn in the Old Mill District will also take gifts 24/7 through the deadline.
Carolers: Music of the Season
Enjoy roving musical performances by local groups such as the Summit High School Choir, the Mountain View High School Anadante Jazz Choir, High Desert Middle School Jazz Choir, Sisters High School Jazz Choir, Bend Senior High School Choir, Trinity Lutheran High School Concert Choir, Harmoneers Men’s Chorus and The Victorian Carolers. Check the Old Mill District website for a schedule of performances.
Chanukah Celebration
The Old Mill District will host a Menorah Lighting on the first day of Chanukah on Friday, December 25 at 5pm in Center Plaza by the footbridge in the Old Mill District. Lively music, hot drinks and potato latkes.
Annual Christmas Paddle
Get some lights and holiday decorations on that kayak and join your community Friday, December 11 for the Annual Christmas Lights Kayak
. Paddlers should meet at Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe on at 3:15pm and the crowd will depart from the dock at 4pm to paddle upstream up to the Flag Bridge. On the way back down, the crew will assemble in formation and give some photo opps for the decorated boats. Spectators should plan on seeing the decorated boats from approximately 4:15-6pm.