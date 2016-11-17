New Cloudchaser Run Names Revealed

click to enlarge
Mt. Bachelor's
new lift has caused quite a bit of stir over the past couple years, as locals predict when it will open, off trail over to where they think it will be and point up from the road at potential lines for new trails. Well the wait is over, as Mt. Bachelor reveals a new map with trail names and 13 runs served by the new Cloudchaser lift.
Mt. Bachelor's 59th season is scheduled to begin Friday, November 25 (if snow conditions allow) and the Cloudchaser is set to start running before the holiday break in December.
The $6 million Cloudchaser
was contracted to lift manufacturer Doppelmayer and will open up 635 acres of new skiable terrain. This new terrain will bump Mt. Bachelor to the fifth largest ski area in the U.S.
It may be hard to read from the top photo but some of the titles for run names include Convergence Zone, Bluebird, Sun Dog (Source's personal favorite) and Jet Stream.
These names pay tribute to the "unique weather patterns and the phenomenon whereby approaching clouds from the west tend to dissipate and disappear altogether as they wrap around the summit and pass to Mt. Bachelor’s east side," stated a press release sent out by Mt. Bachelor.
Also in this press release Tom Lomax, Mt. Bachelor's director of mountain operations touched on Bachelor's hope that the names will remind guests that the weather challenges the mountain often faces, such as being unable to open the Summit because of wind conditions, should be less of an issue on Cloudchaser.
“We expect far fewer weather-related challenges with Cloudchaser compared to what we face on the west side of the mountain," says Lomax.
To celebrate this opening there is a 96-hour lift ticket sale with up to 44 percent off on multi-day lift tickets. Check out those deals HERE
.
We are excited to see what Cloudchaser adds to the mountain, as we are sure many locals are. In the meantime, pray for snow!