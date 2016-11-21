click to enlarge

Holiday Events

Holiday Shopping

The winter holiday season is here and Central Oregon is buzzing with festive activity. Celebrate the holiday cheer with these great events, plus scroll to the bottom for holiday shopping opportunities.Six actors bring to life dozens of characters from the beloved film classic. By placing the emphasis on characters, voices and the script, this version of the show brings new life to the tear-jerking story of the trials and tribulations of George Bailey. Begins Nov. 24, Thursdays-Sundays, 7:30-10pm. Through Dec. 18. CTC Cascade Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave. 541-389-0803. $20 adults, $16 seniors, $13 students.From Thanksgiving to New Years enjoy Starfest, a mile long animated holiday light exhibit adjacent to the Lodge along Falcon Crest Drive. Everyone iswelcome to take a complimentary self-guided tour of the light show or ride on a guided horse-drawn wagon every Friday and Saturday. Through Dec. 31, 4-10pm. Eagle Crest Resort, 1522 Cline Falls Rd. 541-923-2453. $10 adults, $5 children for wagon rides.Toys for Tots brings you "A Christmas Story" holiday party to kick off the season! Bring an unwrapped toy for your chance to win cool prizes; plus, we'll have a photo booth with Ralphie, a soap eating contest, and more! Nov. 25, 7:30pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St. $12 kids, $18 adults.Nov. 25, 7pm. Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Dr.Over 80 acres of private land near Sisters for you to explore while hunting for that perfect Christmas Tree! 100% of the donations go to support Mustangs to the Rescue, a Central Oregon 501c3 non-profit. U-Cut white-fir trees. Meet adoptable horses. Sledding. Wreaths/swags. Bonfire. Fri, Nov. 25, noon-4pm, Sat, Nov. 26, noon-4pm, Sat, Dec. 3, noon-4pm and Sun, Dec. 4, noon-4pm. Kalamataca Ranch, 70425 McAllister Rd. 541-350-2406. Donation.Pray for Snow Party We’re ringing in a great winter and praying to the snow gods for a bountiful snow season and we want you to celebrate with us! Live music from Marv Ellis and Ben Union, tons of giveaways, 2016 Pray for Snow Winter Ale and custom 10 Barrel snowboarding rail jam truck there. Sign up for rail jam at 10barrel.com/prayforsnow. Shuttles running to a from pub on Galveston Ave. Fri., Nov. 25, 4-9 pm. Free admission. https://facebook.com/events/147405745719775/.Holidays come to life at the Old Mill District starting the day after Thanksgiving, when Santa arrives in his usual style—by AirLink helicopter. Nov. 25, 10am. Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr. 541-312-0131. Free.In the magical place called SantaLand, children can capture Santa’s ear with their hearts’ desires while our photographer captures the moment on film. Local celebrities—such as local, county and state officials andpersonalities—will take turns posing as Jolly Old St. Nick. Fri, Nov. 25, 11am-5pm, Sat, Nov. 26, 11am-5pm, Sun, Nov. 27, 11am-5pm, Fri, Dec. 2, 11am-5pm, Sat, Dec. 3, 11am-5pm, Sun, Dec. 4, 11am-5pm, Fri, Dec. 9, 11am-5pm, Sat, Dec. 10, 11am-5pm, Sun, Dec. 11, 11am-5pm, Fri, Dec. 16, 11am-5pm, Sat, Dec. 17, 11am-5pm, Sun, Dec. 18, 11am-5pm, Mon, Dec. 19, 11am-5pm, Tues, Dec. 20, 11am-5pm, Wed, Dec. 21, 11am-5pm, Thurs, Dec. 22, 11am-5pm and Fri, Dec. 23, 11am-5pm. Old Mill District SantaLand, 320 SW Powerhouse Dr. 541-312-0131.Enjoy complimentary carriage rides with Cowboy Carriage, brought to you by the Old Mill District. They will pick up and drop off between Francesca’s and Ben & Jerry’s (weather permitting). Donations and tips will benefit Kids Center, a local non-profit that helps prevent child abuse. Sat, Nov. 26, 1-4pm, Sun, Nov. 27, 1-4pm, Sat, Dec. 3, 1-4pm, Sun, Dec. 4, 1-4pm, Sat, Dec. 10, 1-4pm, Sun, Dec. 11, 1-4pm, Fri, Dec. 16, 1-4pm, Sat, Dec. 17, 1-4pm, Sun, Dec. 18, 1-4pm, Mon, Dec. 19, 1-4pm, Tues, Dec. 20, 1-4pm, Wed, Dec. 21, 1-4pm, Thurs, Dec. 22, 1-4pm, Fri, Dec. 23, 1-4pm, Tues, Dec. 27, 1-4pm, Wed, Dec. 28, 1-4pm and Thurs, Dec. 29, 1-4pm. Old Mill District, 680 SW Powerhouse Dr.A child's tale by Students of Academie de Ballet Classique. Nov. 27, 1pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St. $18 adults, $11 students, children under 6 free.Enjoy an evening at the High Desert Museum for the Bend Chamber’s annual holiday party. Members and non-members are invited to mingle over delicious food and cold libations. Dance the night away with Flip Flop Sounds. Dec. 1, 5:30-8:30pm. High Desert Museum, 59800 S Hwy 97. 541-382-3221. $15-$20 Chamber members, $20-$25 GA.NorthWest Crossing will be lighting the 65-foot Ponderosa pine located in the breezeway between presenting sponsor Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate and All Mixed-Up in its neighborhood center on N.W. Crossing Drive. This fun holiday tradition will help to bring people together and kick off December just right. Dec. 1, 6-7pm. NorthWest Crossing, 2672 NW Crossing Dr. 541-382-1662. Free.A great tradition in Central Oregon! Spend the evening singing carols and listening to local choirs. Santa will light the tree at 6:59pm so get there early to get a good spot! Visit with Santa at the Plaza at Franklin & Wall next to Starbuck’s afterwards! Dec. 2, 6pm. Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd. Free.Bend Bikes will host the third annual Holiday Lights Ride. Our family-friendly tour will feature the Larkspur Trail. After the ride, we'll gather back up inside at the Senior Center for food, drink and a raffle. Dec. 2, 6:30-9pm. Bend Senior Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Rd. 541-241-6077. Free.Bend Experimental Art Theater tells the tale of Buddy the Elf, which is written and designed around kids playing all the roles. Thurs, Dec. 1, Fri, Dec. 2, Sat, Dec. 3, Sun, Dec. 4, Thurs, Dec. 8, Fri, Dec. 9, Sat, Dec. 10 and Sun, Dec. 11. 2nd Street Theater, 220 NE Lafayette Ave. $12-$18.The 25th annual Jingle Bell Run in Downtown Bend. The ArthritisFoundation’s long-running Jingle Bell Run is a festive race that helps champion arthritis research and brings people from all walks of life together, to say yes to furthering a great cause. Dec. 3, 10-11:30am. Downtown Bend, Corner of Wall Street and Newport Avenue. 503-245-5695 Ext 100. $20.Celebrate the season with the Downtown Bend Christmas Parade! Theme: "All I Want For Chirstmas." Dec. 3, noon. Downtown Bend, Corner of Wall Street and Newport Avenue.Come out and support the 6th Annual Toys for Tots Golf Tournament at Brasada Canyons Golf Course and help donate new toys for local children in need. Call the golf shop at 541-526-6380 to register your team! Dec. 3, 11am-5pm. Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Rd. $25 per player + 2 unwrapped toys.Why stand in a long line at the mall or department store waiting to talk to Santa when you can relax at a table with your family, enjoying a hot buffetbreakfast, houseroasted coffee and more? Dec. 3, 9 and 11am. McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St. $18 adults, $13 kids 6 months to 10.What better way to celebrate the Holiday season than by sharing the gifts of beauty and joy with family and friends? As always Festival of Trees offers the opportunity to enjoy of the season in style.​ Dec. 3, 10am-10pm. Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond.It's not Christmas without a live viewing of the beloved classical ballet. Tchaikovsky is always a good call. Dec. 3, 3 and 7pm and Dec. 4, 3pm. Bend High School, 230 NE Sixth St. $12-$24.Jazz Choir Serenade Enjoy the harmonies of the holidays. Dec. 3, 2-2:45pm. Sisters Public Library, 110 N Cedar St., Sisters. 541-312-1032. Dec. 18, 2:30-3pm. Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St. 541-312-1032. Free.The Sunriver Stars Community Theater is excited to present Winter Wishes, directed by one of our veteran actresses and directors, Susan Evans Inman. This Readers' Theater style production will feature adaptations of O. Henry's The Cop and the Anthem and The Gift of the Magi and Aesop's Fables. Fri, Dec. 2, 7-8:30pm, Sat, Dec. 3, 7-8:30pm and Sun, Dec. 4, 2-3:30pm. SHARC, 57250 Overlook Rd. 541-598-7417. $15 adults, $10 students under 18.The program is built around familiar holiday tunes and includes something for everyone. For the third year, the concert will end with Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus, conducted by an audience member. Dec. 3, 3-5 and 7-9pm and Dec. 4, 7-9pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St. 541-317-0700. $16-$20.Two-time Grammy nominee TommyEmmanuel is one of Australia's most respected musicians. The legendary guitarist has a professional career that spans almost five decades and continues to intersect with some of the finest musicians throughout the world. Dec. 6, 7:30pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St. $39.50, $49.50.Come join us for a fun afternoon. Familiar music arranged in many new ways...and maybe a few pieces you haven't heard before. Dec. 6, 1:30-3pm. Bend Senior Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Rd. 541-306-6768. Free.Enjoy holiday songs and learn more about the history and this mesmerizing musical instrument with Laura Leighton. Her repertoire includes early Scottish, Welsh and English melodies, as well as classical music and a range of Christmas songs. Dec. 7, 6-6:30pm. Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St. 541-312-1032. Free.Journey to Bethlehem is a walk-through interactive Christmas event. The setting is a journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem taken by “families” (groups of 20 community guests) and led by a guide. This "journey" will bring the Christmas story to life! No tickets necessary; walk-ins welcome! Wed, Dec. 7, 6-9pm, Fri, Dec. 9, 6-9pm, Sat, Dec. 10, 5-9pm and Sun, Dec. 11, 5-9pm. Bend Adventist Fellowship, 21610 NE Butler Market Rd. 541.382.5991. Free.Get some lights and holiday decorations on that kayak and join your community for the annual Christmas lights kayak. Paddlers should meet atTumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe at 3:15pm and the crowd will depart from the dock at 4pm to paddle upstream. Dec. 9, 3:15-6pm. Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe, 805 SW Industrial Way Suite 6. 541-312-0131. Free.The 40th anniversary of the Sunriver Music Festival season kicks off with a holiday concert featuring acclaimed saxophonist Patrick Lamb and his Jazz Quartet. Dec. 16, 6:30pm. Sunriver Resort Homestead, 1 Center Dr. $35.Enjoy a delightful hour of reader's theater, including O. Henry's holiday classic "Gift of the Maggi" with Sunriver Stars Community Theater. Founded in 2012, Sunriver Stars Community Theater has been providing a community-based musical and dramatic performances for Sunriver and surrounding communities. Dec. 10, 2-3pm. La Pine Public Library, 16425 First St. 541-312-1032. Dec. 17, noon-1pm. Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond. 541-312-1032. Free.GoodLife Brewing is hosting the fourth annual Central Oregon Winter Beer Festival in the GoodLife Courtyard. COWBF is a showcase for seasonal and specialty beers brewed in celebration of the holiday season. Dec. 10, 2-9pm. GoodLife Brewing, 70 SW Century Dr. 541-728-0749. $10 for COWBF glass and 4 drink tokens.Picture time with Santa, story time, big screen movie, breakfast buffet (community seating). Please remember to bring your camera to capture your child’s special moment with Santa. Reservations are required. Dec. 11, 10:30am-12:30pm. FivePine Lodge Event Center, 1021 Desperado Trail. 541-549-5900. $17 adults, $12 children 12-3, 2 and under free.You’re invited to join the fun at the annual Sunriver Women’s Club Winter Gala. Open bar 6-7pm, dinner and dancing 7-10pm. Dance, band, silent auction. For more information and to purchase tickets, email srwcwintergala@gmail.com. Please purchase tickets by Dec. 1. Takes place Mon, Dec. 12, 6-10pm. Great Hall, Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Dr. $80.Local playwright Cricket Daniel's Christmas show gets resurrected at the Tower. Prepare for the most dysfunctional family holiday you've ever seen (outside of your own, of course). A reprisal of the sold out 2015 Christmas Comedy. Dec. 15, 7:30pm and Dec. 16, 7:30pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St. $22-$32.What better way to support local families in Central Oregon than to don your ugliest sweater? We’ll have prizes, music and of course Santa. Bring the whole family to Craft Kitchen and Brewery and support Family Resource Center! Fri., Dec. 16, 5-8 pm. Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 803 SW Industrial Way Suite 202. Free. facebook.com/events/206295529799469.On Dec. 17, at Arlington National Cemetery as well as at 1,100 cemeteries across the United States, Christmas wreaths will be laid at the graves of military veterans. In Bend we will be laying wreaths on veteran graves at Deschutes Memorial Gardens. Come be a part of this moving ceremony. Dec. 17, 9-10am. Deschutes Memorial Chapel & Gardens, 63875 N Hwy 97.Join us for Christmas Dinner at Range Restaurant for gourmet dining with specials featuring roasted duck breast, smoked prime rib, ricotta gnocchi, and all the trimmings. Full menu (http://bit.ly/2e1jqmq). For reservation please call. Dec. 25, 3-6pm. Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Rd. 541-526-6870. $50 adults, $28 children ages 5-10.Short 3 mile run/walk. Race begins at 10am. Biathalon, 3 mile run followed by 500 yard swim, race begins at 10am. Prison Breakout, 8 mile run. See below for course map and elevation, race begins at 9:30am. Kids swim free. Dec. 31, 9am-noon. Madras Aquatic Center, 1195 SE Kemper Way. 541-322-6820. $25.Drop off site for non-perishable food and toys for Bend Fire's Santa Express and Salvation Army/Toys for Tots. We will give you a 10 percent off coupon for your toy donation. Mondays-Fridays, 7am-4:30pm. Through Dec. 15. Firkus Plumbing, 558 SE Glenwood Dr. 541-382-7710. Free.Sleep Train is hosting its annual toy drive. To help, donate new, unwrapped gifts at any Sleep Train. Also enter Sleep Train’s annual photo contest. Snap a picture while donating and post it on Instagram with #SleepTrainSecretSanta in the caption or upload it to http://woobox.com/tr7oz9. Through Dec. 18, 10am-8pm. Sleep Train, 63455 N Hwy 97.Join us for a Festive Holiday Boutique! You will love our unique gift selections and our Farm House Style Christmas Decor will get your home ready for the Holidays! We are located right in the heart of the Old Farm District! Fridays-Saturdays, 11am-5pm. Through Dec. 17. Celebrate the Season, 61430 Brosterhous Rd. 541-244-2536.Shop Downtown Bend on Saturday, Nov. 26—be a part of our Passport event and be entered to with $1,000's of dollars in prizes that we are waiting to giveaway! Specials sales and free treats! Don't miss this special day in Downtown Bend! Nov. 26, 10am-6pm. Downtown Bend, Corner of Wall Street and Newport Avenue. 360-393-8992.This holiday season, the merchants and community of Downtown Bend invite you to spend Small Business Saturday exploring lovely Downtown Bend! Pick up a Passport at the Downtown Bend Business Association’s booth in front of Mockingbird Gallery downtown on Wall Street and Minnesota. Nov. 26, 10am-6pm. Downtown Bend, Corner of Wall Street and Newport Avenue. 360-393-8992. Free.A hand-selected peek at some of the best gifts in Bend! Find all your holiday gifts in one place or even stock up for the year! Our "give what you can" suggested entrance donation supports two local non-profits that matter (World MUSE and Branches from Bend). Nov. 26, 10am-4pm and Nov. 27, 10am-4pm. Liberty Theatre, 849 NW Wall St. 541-639-7728.Join us for the fifth annual Westside Church Boutique. Shop from a variety of vendors who are displaying a variety of handcrafted items. Wooden signs, paintings, jewelry and a large selection of holiday gifts. Dec. 2, noon-9pm. Westside Church, 2051 NW Shevlin Park Rd.25th annual Christmas Valley Christmas bazaar! Featuring Christmas Valley Boosters, wreaths and swags, soup kitchen, Friends of the Christmas Valley Library, baked goods, wood spoons, specialty items, knitted, holiday gifts and more. Dec. 2, 10am-4pm and Dec. 3, 10am-4pm. Christmas Valley Community Hall, 57334 Christmas Tree Road. 541-480-1261. Free admission.Come Christmas shop for that special someone(s) and support Grandma's House moms and babies at the same time! Holiday gifts, collectibles, gift baskets, yummy homemade gifts, stocking stuffers, quilts and wonderful handmade gifts made by our residents and volunteers! Dec. 3, 9am-6pm. Grandma's House of Central Oregon, 1600 NE Rumgay Ln. 541-383-3515. Free admission.Come do your holiday shopping from local artisans, vendors, and students! Find great local wares, treats, and more, and show your support for students trying to raise money for a local non-profit. Dec. 3, 9am-3pm. Westside Village Magnet School, 1101 NW 12th St. 541-355-2000. $20 to have a booth. Admission is free.Local vendors will be together in one place! Ballokai, Cascade Lavender, Dennis McGregor, Kimry Jelen, La Petite Savonnerie, Lidia's Chocolates, Paul Bennet, Wendy Vernon designs, Black Butte School Wreaths. Enjoy fabulous festive music from Sisters Choir and Jazz Band! Dec. 3, 10am-4pm. The Belfry, 302 Main St., Sisters.Get into the Holiday Spirit by to enjoy some shopping. Bring your friends! Refreshments will be available throughout the day. Dec. 4, 10am. Bend Golf & Country Club, 61045 Country Club Dr. Free admission.Come and enjoy a unique and local shopping experience at the iconic 130 Century building (former home of Skjersaa's). This Winter Pop Up will feature hand selected local artisans and vendors along with The Ritzy Rig from Swig Rig and EMW Fusion Food Cart to ensure a fun filled evening. Dec. 7, 4-8pm and Dec. 8, 4-8pm. Former Skjersaa's Building, 130 SW Century Dr. Free.Join Willow Lane for our first annual Winter Market. Find the perfect holiday gift from 17 local makers and artists ranging from fine art, jewelry and outdoor gear. Sip on beverages from Twist Cocktails and munch on local food selections. Dec. 10, 10am-6pm and Dec. 11, 11am-5pm. Willow Lane Artist's Creative Space, 400 SE Second St. Suite 2. 541-410-9225. Free.Bend Senior High DECA is hosting a holiday gift fair to raise money for the Three Rivers Humane Society is Madras, Oregon. This fair is one of our main events following our Go Fund Me (gofundme.com/3-rivers-humane-society-shelter). We are having local vendors come in to sell holiday gifts and decor. Dec. 10, 9am-3pm. Bend High School, 230 NE Sixth St. 541-480-0689.