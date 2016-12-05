click to enlarge

New Year's Shows



Thursday, Dec. 29

Roast of 2016

Friday, Dec. 30



Shady GroOove

New Year's Eve — Saturday, Dec. 31

Bend Burlesque & Company Grand

LUX: New Years Eve Party

Bedroom Trax & The Squad

World's Finest & Elektrapod

Absorb

New Year's Eve

NYE Celebration—Mango Stew

Family Friendly New Year's Events

Come join us for an end of the year party with long form improv followed by our jam, where you can put your name in the hat and try your hand at improv on the stage! 9 pm. $8.Central Oregon Comedy Scene is getting it's best and brightest together to roast a year that deserves to burn. Special guest Dave Clemens. Roastmaster Jake Woodmansee. Starring Chelsea Woodmansee as 2016. 7-9:30 pm. $10. https://facebook.com/events/1175623595857008A charismatic blend of musical genres from the worlds of rock, blues, funk, Americana, jam, jazz,and classical- conveyed through the melodic voicing's of violin, keyboards and the rhythmic drive of bass and drums. 7 pm. No cover. mcmenamins.com/OldStFrancis.NYE A NYE party and show! Come support local art, music, comedy, and entertainment! You won't be disappointed! Come dressed to impress, and dance! We have a full burlesque show planned, live DJ, and live band! 8:30 pm-2 am. $25. https://facebook.com/events/1117649824995577/.Make your plans now to join us for our annual New Year's Eve party...LUX. All gold everything. Music by UltraDJGirl from 9pm on. Free champagne toast at midnight. party favors and giveaways. Cocktail attire or better. Dress to impress. 8 pm-2 am. https://facebook.com/events/357713501237867/.Beat Lab Radio presents BedroomTrax from Eugene and local support from Matt Wax, B2B, WelterWeight, Signal Bath, DJ Lonely Stacks and Illi Muzic. 10 pm. $5. https://facebook.com/events/1038762962916571/.World's Finest in Father Luke's Room, Elektrapod in the Theater. World's Finest has bridged the gap between ska, Americana, dub and bluegrass. Elektrapod fuses funk, soul, disco and riff rock with groove and jamband sensibilities 9 pm-12:30 am. $10 door for both bands. mcmenamins.com/OldStFrancis.Ring in the New Year with Nasty Nasty, Burufunk, Sigrah, Onhell, Nato Feelz, Dot Diggler, KC Jonez, Nykon, Supertask and Lyfe. All ages, bar with ID. 10 pm. $15 adv., $20 door. https://facebook.com/events/1615031032126080/.Send 2016 out with a bang and ring in 2017 in style at Brasada Ranch. Celebrations for all ages include family crafts, kids' cosmic pool party, and Chef Ryan's New Year's Eve dinner. Adults can enjoy the New Year's Eve party outside the Range Restaurant. 6 pm-12:30 am. $200 a couple (Includes dinner and access to NYE party) or $119 a couple (NYE party access only). https://brasada.com/bend-oregon-events/new-years-eve-culinary-event.php.Spend your New Years Eve dancing the night away at the Vineyard! Price includes two champagne toasts, a three course buffet, live music, and party favors. This celebration is not one to miss! Call to reserve your tickets! 7-11 pm. $70. faithhopeandcharityevents.com.From Thanksgiving to New Years enjoy Starfest, a mile long animated holiday light exhibit adjacent to the Lodge along Falcon Crest Drive. Everyone is welcome to take a complimentary self-guided tour of the light show or ride on a guided horse-drawn wagon every Friday and Saturday. Through Dec. 31, 4-10pm. Eagle Crest Resort, 1522 Cline Falls Rd. 541-923-2453. $10 adults, $5 children for wagon rides.Enjoy complimentary carriage rides with Cowboy Carriage, brought to you by the Old Mill District. They will pick up and drop off between Francesca’s and Ben & Jerry’s (weather permitting). Donations and tips will benefit Kids Center, a local non-profit that helps prevent child abuse. Thurs, Dec. 29, 1-4pm. Old Mill District, 680 SW Powerhouse Dr.Hear stories, make noisemakers and count down to noon! Dec. 30, 11am-12:30pm. Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond. Free.Stories, noisemaker crafts and a count down to noon! Dec. 31, 11:15am. East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Rd. Free.Short 3 mile run/walk. Race begins at 10am. Biathalon, 3 mile run followed by 500 yard swim, race begins at 10am. Prison Breakout, 8 mile run. See below for course map and elevation, race begins at 9:30am. Kids swim free. Dec. 31, 9am-noon. Madras Aquatic Center, 1195 SE Kemper Way. 541-322-6820. $25.Ring in the New Year with family and friends at a bonfire in the snowy forest! This will certainly be a New Year's celebration you won't soon forget. Snowshoe with your Wanderlust Tours guide to bask at a glowing bonfire in the middle of an amphitheater hand-carved into the snow! Dec. 31, 9pm-1am. Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S Hwy 97. 541-389-8359. $100.Light up your new year and wear your neon! Enjoy a fun-filled night of skating, warming up by the fire, hot drinks and a special neon photo booth. Complimentary glow bracelet/necklace provided with admission. Dec. 31, 6-9pm. The Pavilion, 1001 SW Bradbury Way. 541-389-7588. $10 youth, $12 adult per person, includes skate rental.