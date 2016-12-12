Bent

Archives | RSS

Monday, December 12, 2016

Events / Live Music / Music

Show Preview: Reggae Star Mykal Rose in Bend 1/19

Posted By on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 4:46 PM

Often home to rising talents, Bend will soon be hosting one of reggae’s longest running stars. Mykal Rose, the leading voice of Black Uhuru, emerged onto the global stage when the group's album “Anthem” won a Grammy for Best Reggae Album—the first time that award was given out. After a few more years with Black Uhuru, Rose broke off to start his own solo act, putting out records such as “Crucial World” and the recently released “Rasta State”.
click to enlarge mikal_rose.jpg

For an artist who has been performing for nearly 30 years, Rose’s continued success is nothing short of impressive. Rose is one of the most popular reggae artist since Bob Marley, but his style leans further into the hardcore Jamaican genre than Marley’s laid-back sound. That’s not to say, though, that tracks like “Judgement” don’t offer their fair share of upbeat tunes. Rose and his unique take on classic reggae will hit Bend on Jan. 19. As of this writing, tickets for the show at The Capitol are still available.

Rose hasn’t toured North America in nearly three years, so this is a show that you shouldn't pass up. Doors will open at 10pm to a performance that shows off the best of reggae’s past, present and future.

Mykal Rose
Thursday, Jan 19, 7pm
The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend
$25-$27.80














  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by Trevor Helmy

Latest in Bent

Special Issues & Guides

BendNest - Winter 2016

BendNest

BendNest - Winter 2016

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

2016 Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide

2016 Restaurant Guide

Give Guide
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram

© 2016 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation