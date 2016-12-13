Snow's Coming! Here's a request from the fire department

Hydrants: They're not just for dogs anymore! (OK, we know they never were...)
A winter storm is headed our way again this week—and with it, a call for help from Bend Fire and Rescue
, asking you to keep the areas around hydrants free from snow. (And shoveling your sidewalks never hurts...)
Clearing sidewalks and hydrants helps everyone stay safe during winter conditions.
"Snow plows cannot always direct the snow away from hydrants," the department said in a statement Dec. 13. "You can help by keeping snow cleared away for at least three feet around fire hydrants when you notice they are obstructed. Also, keep a path clear from the hydrant to the road. By doing this, firefighters can quickly find and use the fire hydrant to fight a fire. If this is not done, precious time will be lost, which may jeopardize lives and property."
The department also reminds you to keep a path clear to and from buildings—which helps them do their jobs, but also helps the rest of us get around, walk to work and avoid ending up in the ER when we're supposed to be scrambling around shopping.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Bend
and the surrounding cities, in effect from 4am December 14 to 11pm that night, with snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches expected. Snow will start early Wednesday morning and should end Wednesday night.