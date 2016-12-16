Friday, December 16, 2016
Source Picks 12/22/16
Posted
By Kyle Switzer
on Fri, Dec 16, 2016 at 4:57 PM
The Source Weekly with Angela Moore and Jared Rasic present a weekly podcast in which we talk about the Picks of the Week. This week they discuss, Horse Drawn Christmas Caroling, DJ NYM, Butterfly Breakdown, Starfest, SantaLand, The Santaland Diaries, and more events surrounding Central Oregon this week.
Tags: Sourcepicks, Podcast, Calendar, Events, CalendarofEvents, TheSource, TheSourceWeekly, CentralOregon, CentralOregonEvents