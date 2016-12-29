The Source's Favorite Viral Videos of 2016

Every minute 300 hours of video are uploaded to YouTube, with 4,950,000,000 videos being viewed every day. The video sharing website is an endless land where you can explore new music, learn how to change a tire, watch bad lipreading and most importantly, take a break from the day with a laugh.
We combed through some of the top viral videos for 2016 to bring you our favorite list:
5)
Candace Payne, a mother from Texas, brought tears of joy to our eyes when she showed off the key feature of her recently purchased Chewbacca mask—the growl. Her hysterical reaction and pure delight puts a smile on anyones face.
4)
BBC's much anticipated Planet Earth II aired this past fall and with it the suspenseful chase between marine iguanas and attacking snakes. Two-minutes of unbelievable heart racing footage that much to our delight concludes with a happy ending!
3)
Back at it again with the white Vans! Daniel and Josh, two high-school students, became viral from a series of simple, yet hilarious, Snapchat videos. Their endearing internet stardom was also rewarded with a visit to the Ellen Show and a lifetime supply of Van shoes (http://bit.ly/1mXIuf5).
2)
Oh, brothers...hate them because they took advantage of your compromised mental state and convinced you that you now live in an apocalyptic world or love them because their elaborate prank was laugh out loud funny and sailed you to instant internet fame? Tough call. Over 22 million people have watched one little sister react to being told a zombie outbreak has hit their city and unfortunately she just had her wisdom teeth removed. Our favorite part? When her true feelings about cats vs. dogs come out.
1)
Late-night TV show host James Corden's smash-hit car karaoke series is always a treat, but it hit the nail on the head when Adele stepped into the car. The harmonizing, banter and not to mention Adele's rendition of Nicki Minaj's "Monster" is perfection. We feel every year should begin and end with Adele.
Tell us what we missed! We'd love to hear your favorite videos of 2016 and encourage you to keep the laughs and creativity flowing.