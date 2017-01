click to enlarge

On January 7, about 60 students will move into the new residence hall at the Oregon State University-Cascades campus. At full capacity, the residence hall on Chandler Avenue in Bend will house 300 students. In addition to the opening of the residence hall, the campus' dining hall also opens its doors this week.On Jan. 5, the Source got a sneak peek at the University's new digs. Here's a look at the new residence and dining halls.