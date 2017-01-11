Bent

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Bend Fed Ex Roof Suffers Damage

Posted By on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 5:11 PM

Bend Fire Department crews responded to a reported roof collapse at the Fed Ex Ship Center on Jamison Street in North Bend this morning.  When they arrived, the north wall of the building was bowed inward, but an actual collapse has not occurred.

All utilities to the building were disconnected and secured as there was odor of natural gas noticeable.  The building has been deemed unsafe and no entry is permitted.

Bend Fire & Rescue encourages residents to evaluate their homes and contact a professional roofing contractor to remove snow if needed.  Structures built in Bend since the late 1960's are required to have roof systems that can support 25 pounds per square foot.  This equates to roughly 20 inches of snow, depending on moisture content.  
click to enlarge 13807.jpeg
click to enlarge 13806.jpeg

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by Brian Jennings

Latest in Bent

Special Issues & Guides

Bird's Eye View

C. Oregon Visitors Guide

Bird's Eye View

BendNest - Winter 2016

BendNest

BendNest - Winter 2016

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

2016 Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide

2016 Restaurant Guide

Give Guide
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram

© 2017 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation