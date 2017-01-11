Bend Fed Ex Roof Suffers Damage

click to enlarge

Bend Fire Department crews responded to a reported roof collapse at the Fed Ex Ship Center on Jamison Street in North Bend this morning. When they arrived, the north wall of the building was bowed inward, but an actual collapse has not occurred.All utilities to the building were disconnected and secured as there was odor of natural gas noticeable. The building has been deemed unsafe and no entry is permitted.Bend Fire & Rescue encourages residents to evaluate their homes and contact a professional roofing contractor to remove snow if needed. Structures built in Bend since the late 1960's are required to have roof systems that can support 25 pounds per square foot. This equates to roughly 20 inches of snow, depending on moisture content.