Winter Storm Prompts a State of Emergency

You weren't the only one thinking this recent round of winter storms was a really, really bad one.This afternoon, Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency in Oregon on account of the severe winter storm conditions across the state."As snow continues to accumulate and local authorities respond to provide core services and clear roadways, all available state resources will be made available to ensure the safety of communities throughout Oregon," said Governor Brown in a release Jan. 11. “I urge all Oregonians to follow the recommendations of local authorities, and avoid travel while ODOT crews clear roads and work to restore core services."Gov. Brown has directed the Oregon Office of Emergency Management to deploy the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Oregon State Police and the Oregon National Guard to help communities in need. The state of emergency will be in effect for 30 days unless the Governor terminates it before then.Also today, Bend-La Pine Schools have extended the school year in the wake of the many school closures due to snow. This from the district today:There will be

The semester will be extended by one week. This is a calendar change to

allow for the recovery of five instructional days to first semester.

Please note that the ‘no-school’ day will now occur on Friday, February 10, instead of Friday, February 3. This will allow teachers time to complete grading on February 10, as the end of the first semester has been moved back to February 9.

(La Pine Middle School and High School Parents: While your students are

on a trimester system, these date changes apply to your students, as

well.)

DATE CHANGES: Students WILL attend school on Monday, June 19; Tuesday, June 20; Wednesday, June 21; and Thursday, June 22.

The end of the school year will be extended by four days.

Students will have a full school day on Friday, June 16. Students will be released on the School Improvement Wednesday schedule on Thursday, June 22.

Graduation dates will not change."