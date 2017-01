click to enlarge Joshua Langlais

Bearing signs such as "Every time you fuck us we multiply" to "Make America Think Again," the Bend Solidarity March, one of the many Women's Marches that took place worldwide, drew thousands to Drake Park and downtown Bend Saturday. In Portland, attendance is reported at 100,000. Source reporters attended both the Bend and Portland marches. Here's a look at the scenes.