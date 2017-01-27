Bend's Bangers & Brews is 24 on Yelp's list of Places to Eat 2017

Next time you've got a hankering for sausage— wild boar, elk or even reindeer, Bangers & Brews
have got you covered. Sniffing out a tasty treat, even the folks over at Yelp have recognized that this delicious establishment is one to watch out for, and dine at for 2017. Recently, Yelp named it #24 in its list of the top 100 places to eat for 2017.
No easy feat considering the thousands if not hundreds of thousands of eateries in the nation, Bangers & Brews is the only Central Oregon restaurant to of made the list. With a perfect five star rating, the gastro pub is unlike any other in Bend, serving German inspired fare with local micro brews.
Find the source review here
and see the full list of top 100 places to eat here
.