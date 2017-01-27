Bent

Archives | RSS

Friday, January 27, 2017

Bend's Bangers & Brews is 24 on Yelp's list of Places to Eat 2017

Posted By on Fri, Jan 27, 2017 at 12:22 PM

chow_feature-2adfddeff63e556d.jpg


Next time you've got a hankering for sausage— wild boar, elk or even reindeer, Bangers & Brews have got you covered. Sniffing out a tasty treat, even the folks over at Yelp have recognized that this delicious establishment is one to watch out for, and dine at for 2017. Recently, Yelp named it #24 in its list of the top 100 places to eat for 2017.

No easy feat considering the thousands if not hundreds of thousands of eateries in the nation, Bangers & Brews is the only Central Oregon restaurant to of made the list. With a perfect five star rating, the gastro pub is unlike any other in Bend, serving German inspired fare with local micro brews.

Find the source review here and see the full list of top 100 places to eat here.

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by Magdalena Bokowa

Latest in Bent

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

BendNest - Winter 2016

BendNest

BendNest - Winter 2016

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

2016 Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide

2016 Restaurant Guide

Give Guide
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram

© 2017 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation