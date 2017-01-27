Bent

Archives | RSS

Friday, January 27, 2017

Relive the Women's Marches at the High Desert Museum

Posted By on Fri, Jan 27, 2017 at 3:14 PM


Following the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, men and women alike gathered together for marches all across the country. The Women's Marches drew record-breaking numbers in Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Portland and many other cities, but Bend's demonstration also saw large crowds. The Source has already covered the Solidarity March, but local organizations are carrying on its legacy.
click to enlarge NICOLE VULCAN
  • Nicole Vulcan
In order to better document this important piece of Bend's history, the High Desert Museum is asking attendants of the protest to share their experiences. The museum's curators are looking for signs videos, and photos from the event. Any digital media can be sent to dfagan@highdesertmuseum.org, or bring your signs to Cascade Publications (404 NE Norton Ave., Bend) or the Museum's main location (59800 S Hwy. 97, Bend)

"We see the historical importance of this event and would like to capture as much of it as possible for prosperity and future curators," said Damian Fagan of the High Desert Museum.

The staff at the Museum feels the march deserves a place in their archives, but they stress that they aren't taking any sides in the political debate.
click to enlarge NICOLE VULCAN
  • Nicole Vulcan
  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by Trevor Helmy

Latest in Bent

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

BendNest - Winter 2016

BendNest

BendNest - Winter 2016

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

2016 Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide

2016 Restaurant Guide

Give Guide
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram

© 2017 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation