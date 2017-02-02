Bent

Thursday, February 2, 2017

BREAKING NEWS — Gov. Kate Brown Signs Executive Order to Safeguard Immigrants

Posted By on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 5:32 PM

click to enlarge gov._kate_brown_in_april_2015.jpg


Citing her alarm by recent anti-immigrant measures that are "contrary to Oregon's longstanding commitment to inclusion of and hospitality toward vulnerable populations," Gov. Kate Brown signed an executive order strengthening policies that instruct state employees "to perform everyday duties mindful of Oregon's welcoming and inclusive position towards all. The order also requires state agencies to not discriminate on the basis of immigration status.

Governor Brown emphasized, "I want to make it clear that here in Oregon, where thousands fought for and demanded more rights for all, we cannot and will not retreat." This order comes on the heels of a probe of a Multnomah County Sheriff's Deputy who allegedly aided federal agents in a courthouse immigration sting of undocumented workers. Brown eased definitions of a law that "prohibits law enforcement agencies from treating undocumented Oregonians as criminals." She also noted that state officials are prohibited from creating a registry based on an individuals religious beliefs.

"Today, I'm taking the first steps in doing what I can as Governor to stand up for what we, as Oregonians, believe in," she said.

In a letter Brown directed the Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum to explore what legal remedies are available to the State in resisting anti-immigrate measures in court., including supporting legal actions made by other state attorneys around the U.S.

She noted that she had "great faith that justice for our valued Oregonian immigrants and refugees and their families can be perserved through court action initiated by the State.


See the official letter to the Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and press release below:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/0BzMvBq_LbaUULVZNdFFsZjNEVTg/view
http://www.oregon.gov/newsroom/Pages/NewsDetail.aspx?newsid=1536

