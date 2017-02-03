Bent

Archives | RSS

Friday, February 3, 2017

Schools: Lessons Learned from the Winter Storms

School district releases a timeline following the massive snowfall and school roof collapse

Posted By on Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 12:20 PM

"...Staff also learned the importance of monitoring snow levels regularly roofs when snow begins to accumulate and regular monitoring will become an established 
click image Crews demolished the Kenwood School gym building on Bend's west side the same day the collapse was discovered, Jan 12, 2017. This photo shows the progress on the demolition as of the week of Feb. 1. - KYLE LOW
  • Kyle Low
  • Crews demolished the Kenwood School gym building on Bend's west side the same day the collapse was discovered, Jan 12, 2017. This photo shows the progress on the demolition as of the week of Feb. 1.
practice." - Bend-La Pine Schools' "Lessons Learned, Summary," Feb. 2

That's just one of the lessons learned by the staff and administration at Bend-La Pine Schools following the massive snowfalls—and the collapse of the gym roof at Kenwood School—in January. Through multiple days of school closures and massive efforts to remove snow from school roofs, lots of people have asked whether the school district did enough to protect students, what the processes were to assess risk and damages, and what new protocols will be in place for snow removal moving forward.

On Feb. 2, Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Shay Mikalson issued a statement, saying: "It is my hope that our readiness, response and recovery may be used by  Bend-La Pine Schools and other school districts as model lessons for critical self-reflection on appropriate, proactive response to extreme weather events, like the 100-year snow storm our community has just endured."

Along with that statement, the district issued a snow event timeline that gives the community a sense of the efforts that took place during the storms and snow removal process. The district also has a 2017 Snow Storm page with photos and other information, including a FAQs page.
  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Nicole Vulcan

Latest in Bent

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

BendNest - Winter 2016

BendNest

BendNest - Winter 2016

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

2016 Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide

2016 Restaurant Guide

Give Guide
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram

© 2017 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation