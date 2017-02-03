Show Preview: Israel Vibrations

click to enlarge Wikimedia

Reggae group Israel Vibration stands out as a vibrant success story in a time of hardship and disease. Its members, Lascelle "Wiss" Bulgin, Albert "Apple Gabriel" Craig and Cecil "Skelly" Spence, were victims of Jamaica’s polio outbreak during the 1950s. The trio first met in the hospital, but it would be a few more years before they came together to make music. After pursuing tailoring and wheelchair basketball, the friends got back together in 1970 to start signing on the streets.When a member of the Twelve Tribes of Israel heard their music, the branch of Rastafari offered them a publishing deal. The success of their first tracks earned them performances alongside Bob Marley and Dennis Brown. Their music became known for its deep spiritual roots and personal touchstones, a combination that brought together a passionate and devoted fanbase. Israel Vibrations continued to perform for several years, but after moving to New York in 1983, they chose to split up. Their separation didn’t last long, though. Wiss, Apple, and Skelly relaunched Israel Vibrations in 1987.In their five decades working together the group has released more than twenty albums, and Skelly and Wiss continue to tour the globe. Recently, they have performed alongside Roots Radics, a longstanding stage band. In 2015, the duo released their latest album, “Play it Real”.Israel Vibrations and Roots Radics will be at The Capitol at 8pm on February 14 for an emotional show that classic reggae fans won’t want to miss.The Capitol190 NW OREGON AVEBend, OR, 97702$25-$28.30