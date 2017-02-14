Where's Walden? Hundreds picket Rep. Walden's Bend office

In the wake of the presidential election, many have been motivated to be more politically active than they have in the recent past. In Bend, that's translated into a renewed interest into the activities of Oregon politicians including Representative Greg Walden
(R), who represents the 2nd District covering the eastern two-thirds of the state. While that's a giant district—the seventh-largest in the nation, in fact—local constituents say they're unhappy with Rep. Walden's lack of presence in the area.
Bonnie Walker, Democracy Happens
Demonstrators picketed in front of Rep. Greg Walden's Bend office Feb. 14, calling for Rep. Walden to hold an in-person town hall in Bend.
In coordination with MoveOn.org
, organizers say about 200 people gathered at Rep. Walden's Bend office today, specifically requesting that Rep. Walden host a town hall in Bend during the upcoming legislative recess.
"We deserve the chance to meet publicly, in Bend, with Representative Walden to discuss vital issues for our democracy," said Bonnie Walker of Democracy Happens
in a Tuesday release.
Rep. Walden held a telephone town hall for about 4,000 listeners Feb. 6, but many people reported being left out of the call, even after signing up—including Source reporter Brian Jennings.
Source reporters asked Rep. Walden's representatives about future town halls (stay tuned for "How to Rock a Town Hall" in the 2/16 issue). Rep. Walden's communications director Andrew Malcolm said the Congressman held 27 in-person town halls in the 20 counties he represents in 2016, and plans to hold at least one in Deschutes County this year.
Meanwhile, representatives from Oregon Senators Ron Wyden
and Jeff Merkley
's offices say the Senators hold at least one town hall in each county each year.
Sen. Wyden's upcoming town halls include:
Monday, Feb. 20:
· DESCHUTES COUNTY: 5:30 pm, Sisters High School auditorium, 1700 McKinney Butte Rd., Sisters
Tuesday, Feb. 21:
CROOK COUNTY: 12:30 pm, Crook County High School auditorium, 1100 SE Lynn Blvd, Prineville
Wednesday, Feb. 22
JEFFERSON COUNTY: 10 am, Madras Performing Arts Center, 412 SE Buff St., Madras
“I look forward to continuing the conversation in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties about how to preserve and protect the Oregon way focusing on solutions,”said Sen. Wyden in a Feb. 14 release.