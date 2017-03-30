Show Preview: Survivorman Live

click to enlarge Discovery

Throughout his storied career, Les Stroud has established himself as a multitalented Renaissance man. The Canadian survival expert starred in, filmed and scored every episode of the standout TV series "Survivorman,"his style bringing unparalleled authenticity to the screen. When he wasn't hiking, fishing or educating his audience, Stroud was inseparable from his iconic harmonica. His musical talent quickly became a major part of his persona, and Stroud has since become a major stage artist.In his songs, Stroud takes inspiration from his adventures in the outdoors. With his latest track, Arctic Mistress, Les wrote his own lyrics and mixed in Inuit-inspired vocals. He has traveled everywhere form the Amazon to the Himalayas, so he has plenty of material for inspiration. To date, he has released four CDs. Stroud's career as a musician is just as impressive as his many feats of survival; he has performed alongside Lynyrd Skynyrd, Journey, and Slash. His own tunes range from art rock to folk, but all will please music lovers and fans of his show.Les Stroud, the survivor, producer, cinematographer, author and musician, will come out of the woods to show off his musical prowess on April 8 at the Tower Theatre.Les Stroud LiveSaturday, Apr 8, 7:30pmTower Theatre$23-43