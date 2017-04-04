Bent

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, April 4, 2017

This just in: Rep. Greg Walden announces a Bend town hall

Posted By on Tue, Apr 4, 2017 at 6:03 PM

click to enlarge Rep. Walden's Bend town hall is one of a handful the Oregon Congressman will hold this month in his district. - GREG WALDEN
  • Greg Walden
  • Rep. Walden's Bend town hall is one of a handful the Oregon Congressman will hold this month in his district.
Been wondering when Rep. Greg Walden will be holding a town hall near you?

Wait no more: The Oregon Congressman's office just released his town hall schedule. Here's where you can catch him next week:

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Wasco County Town Hall Meeting
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m. PDT
Fort Dalles Readiness Center Assembly Hall, 402 E Scenic Drive, The Dalles 97058

Hood River County Town Hall Meeting
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. PDT
Hood River Middle School Auditorium, 1602 May Street, Hood River 97031

Thursday, April 13, 2017

Crook County Town Hall Meeting
8:30a.m. - 9:30a.m. PDT
Crook County High School Auditorium, 1100 SE Lynn Blvd, Prineville 97754

Deschutes County Town Hall Meeting
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m. PDT
Mountain View High School Main Gym, 2755 NE 27th Street, Bend 97701

Friday, April 14, 2017

Jackson County Town Hall Meeting
7:30a.m. - 8:30a.m. PDT
North Medford High School Performing Arts Auditorium, 1900 N Keene Way Drive, Medford 97504

Josephine County Town Hall Meeting
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m. PDT
Grants Pass High School Performing Arts Center, 830 NE 9th Street, Grants Pass 97526

According to Walden's office, residents of the 2nd Congressional District can also sign up for telephone town hall meetings through Walden’s website, walden.house.gov.
  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by Nicole Vulcan

Latest in Bent

Special Issues & Guides

Bend Nest - February 2017

BendNest

Bend Nest - February 2017

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2017

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2017

Cascade Wedding Guide 2017

Cascade Wedding Guide

Cascade Wedding Guide 2017

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

2016 Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide

2016 Restaurant Guide

Give Guide
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram

© 2017 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation