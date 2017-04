This just in: Rep. Greg Walden announces a Bend town hall

click to enlarge Greg Walden

Rep. Walden's Bend town hall is one of a handful the Oregon Congressman will hold this month in his district.

Wait no more: The Oregon Congressman's office just released his town hall schedule. Here's where you can catch him next week:Wasco County Town Hall Meeting11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m. PDTFort Dalles Readiness Center Assembly Hall, 402 E Scenic Drive, The Dalles 97058Hood River County Town Hall Meeting3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. PDTHood River Middle School Auditorium, 1602 May Street, Hood River 97031Crook County Town Hall Meeting8:30a.m. - 9:30a.m. PDTCrook County High School Auditorium, 1100 SE Lynn Blvd, Prineville 97754Deschutes County Town Hall Meeting5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m. PDTMountain View High School Main Gym, 2755 NE 27th Street, Bend 97701Jackson County Town Hall Meeting7:30a.m. - 8:30a.m. PDTNorth Medford High School Performing Arts Auditorium, 1900 N Keene Way Drive, Medford 97504Josephine County Town Hall Meeting10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m. PDTGrants Pass High School Performing Arts Center, 830 NE 9th Street, Grants Pass 97526According to Walden's office, residents of the 2nd Congressional District can also sign up for telephone town hall meetings through Walden’s website, walden.house.gov