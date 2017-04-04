This just in: Rep. Greg Walden announces a Bend town hall

click to enlarge
Been wondering when Rep. Greg Walden will be holding a town hall near you?
Rep. Walden's Bend town hall is one of a handful the Oregon Congressman will hold this month in his district.
Wait no more: The Oregon Congressman's office just released his town hall schedule. Here's where you can catch him next week:
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Wasco County Town Hall Meeting
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m. PDT
Fort Dalles Readiness Center Assembly Hall, 402 E Scenic Drive, The Dalles 97058
Hood River County Town Hall Meeting
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. PDT
Hood River Middle School Auditorium, 1602 May Street, Hood River 97031
Thursday, April 13, 2017
Crook County Town Hall Meeting
8:30a.m. - 9:30a.m. PDT
Crook County High School Auditorium, 1100 SE Lynn Blvd, Prineville 97754
Deschutes County Town Hall Meeting
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m. PDT
Mountain View High School Main Gym, 2755 NE 27th Street, Bend 97701
Friday, April 14, 2017
Jackson County Town Hall Meeting
7:30a.m. - 8:30a.m. PDT
North Medford High School Performing Arts Auditorium, 1900 N Keene Way Drive, Medford 97504
Josephine County Town Hall Meeting
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m. PDT
Grants Pass High School Performing Arts Center, 830 NE 9th Street, Grants Pass 97526
According to Walden's office, residents of the 2nd Congressional District can also sign up for telephone town hall meetings through Walden’s website, walden.house.gov
