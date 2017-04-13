Plan your weekend: Weather Update for 4/14-4/16

click to enlarge Leigha Threlkeld

A walker braves the wind in Farewell Bend park, Thursday.

What are your weekend plans? Whether you are headed up to the mountain to enjoy spring skiing, or hitting the trails with your four-legged friend, check out the National Weather Service's weekend forecast for Central Oregon.Friday will be cloudy with highs around 47 degrees, with chances of snow before 11am and possible rain and snow showers for the rest of the day.Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny, highs around 53 degrees.Sunday will be partly sunny, with highs also in the mid-50s.Enjoy this spring weekend!