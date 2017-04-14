Bent

Friday, April 14, 2017

Abortions and Vasectomies May Soon Be Covered by Oregon Insurance Plans

Posted By on Fri, Apr 14, 2017 at 1:45 PM



The Reproductive Heath Equity Act (House Bill 3391) gained steam Friday, Apr.14 when it was passed from the Oregon House Healthcare Committee to the Joint Ways and Means Committee. The bill aims to remove financial barriers for reproductive health and would require all insurance plans to cover the entire spectrum of family planning services, including, abortions and vasectomies. A patient would not have to pay a deductible or copay for these services.

"Working families are under so much strain today and often have a hard time making ends meet," said Andrea Paluso, Executive Director for Family Forward Oregon. "Families in Oregon need support like paid time off from work to care for loved ones and access to affordable child care. It is also critical that they have access to affordable, essential reproductive health care, which this bill guarantees. We are thrilled that the House Healthcare Committee has advanced this urgent remedy."

The bill  is sponsored by 21 State Representatives and 10 State Senators. The bill was developed over the past two years by the Pro-Choice Coalition of Oregon with input from community leaders around Oregon and legislators.







