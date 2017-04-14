Bent

Archives | RSS

Friday, April 14, 2017

Picks on the Radio: What's in the Source this week 4/13

Posted By on Fri, Apr 14, 2017 at 11:56 AM

Want another way to find out what's happening in Central Oregon each week?

We're starting a new segment with our friends at 92.9 FM, in which we tell you a little bit about what's in the Source this week, and give you a listen to some of our musical picks. Enjoy! 


click to enlarge 929_fm_logo_high_res.jpg


  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by Nicole Vulcan

Latest in Bent

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2017

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2017

Bend Nest Spring 2017

BendNest

Bend Nest Spring 2017

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2017

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2017

Cascade Wedding Guide 2017

Cascade Wedding Guide

Cascade Wedding Guide 2017

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Give Guide
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram

© 2017 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation