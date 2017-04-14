Friday, April 14, 2017
Picks on the Radio: What's in the Source this week 4/13
Posted
By Nicole Vulcan
on Fri, Apr 14, 2017 at 11:56 AM
Want another way to find out what's happening in Central Oregon each week?
We're starting a new segment with our friends at 92.9 FM
, in which we tell you a little bit about what's in the Source this week, and give you a listen to some of our musical picks. Enjoy!
Update Required
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin
.
click to enlarge
Tags: picks on the radio, source radio, 92.9 FM, Bend Radio Group, weekly picks, what's happening, Source events, events calendar, news, top stories, central oregon news, bend news, Audio, Image