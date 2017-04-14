Scenes from Greg Walden's Town Hall

click to enlarge

Photo by Magdalena Bokowa

click to enlarge Photo by Magdalena Bokowa

click to enlarge Photo by Magdalena Bokowa

click to enlarge Photo by Magdalena Bokowa

click to enlarge Photo by Magdalena Bokowa

click to enlarge Photo by Magdalena Bokowa

click to enlarge Photo by Magdalena Bokowa

click to enlarge Photo by Magdalena Bokowa

Scenes from Thursday's Town hall where Sen. Greg Walden took questions from an often irate and rowdy crowd. Questions ranged from the 1st Amendment to the failed repeal efforts of the Affordable Care Act, gun safety, transportation and the gas tax single payer insurance plans and more. Check out our photos and snippets of our favorite scenes below.