Friday, April 14, 2017

Scenes from Greg Walden's Town Hall

Amid a rowdy crowd demanding answers, Walden keeps his cool

Posted By on Fri, Apr 14, 2017 at 5:05 PM

click to enlarge dsc_8368_1_.jpg

Scenes from Thursday's Town hall where Sen. Greg Walden took questions from an often irate and rowdy crowd. Questions ranged from the 1st Amendment to the failed repeal efforts of the Affordable Care Act, gun safety, transportation and the gas tax single payer insurance plans and more. Check out our photos and snippets of our favorite scenes below.

*Disclaimer* Video footage at times is shaky.



click to enlarge PHOTO BY MAGDALENA BOKOWA
  • Photo by Magdalena Bokowa
click to enlarge PHOTO BY MAGDALENA BOKOWA
  • Photo by Magdalena Bokowa











click to enlarge PHOTO BY MAGDALENA BOKOWA
  • Photo by Magdalena Bokowa
click to enlarge PHOTO BY MAGDALENA BOKOWA
  • Photo by Magdalena Bokowa












click to enlarge PHOTO BY MAGDALENA BOKOWA
  • Photo by Magdalena Bokowa



click to enlarge PHOTO BY MAGDALENA BOKOWA
  • Photo by Magdalena Bokowa
click to enlarge PHOTO BY MAGDALENA BOKOWA
  • Photo by Magdalena Bokowa
click to enlarge PHOTO BY MAGDALENA BOKOWA
  • Photo by Magdalena Bokowa

