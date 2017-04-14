Weekend Show Preview: "An Evening With" Diego’s Umbrella

click to enlarge

We’re fortunate to have a wide array of shows to chose from this weekend. For the synth-pop inclined, The New Pornographers play tonight at the Midtown Ballroom. Prefer jazz? Check out Ravi Coltrane Quintet at Riverhouse on the Deschutes tonight at 6:30.While Easter Sunday may not be the most ideal night for booty shaking, there are few good excuses for missing Diego’s Umbrella when they come through town. The San Fransicso ambassadors of Gypsy-pirate-polka have become a Bend favorite. The boys from Diego’s Umbrella put on memorable performances that often include drummer Jake Wood strapping on the “Party Drum” and venturing out into the audience.Prepare to get rowdy and sweat off all of those Cadbury eggs you feasted on throughout the day. Dance to the "Hava Nagila", the tradition Israeli folk song the band learned for a Jewish wedding a few years back and have integrated into their set list due to popular demand. People who’ve been following the band for years will get the chance to check out songs from their latest album, Edjka.Sunday, April 16, 8pmVolcanic Theatre Pub70 SW Century Dr.$10