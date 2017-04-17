Easter Events 2017

click to enlarge
Beat the Bunny 5K & Easter Egg Hunt
Enjoy an easter egg hunt, live music, face
painting, pony rides, hay rides, petting zoo and
food vendors. Enjoy a 5K trail course by beating
the bunny for a chance to win a 100% grass fed
beef package. April 15, 9am-3pm. DD Ranch,
3836 NE Smith Rock Way. $15 adv., $20 event.
Crooked River Easter Egg Hunt
Join the Crooked River Community for an easter egg
hunt with special prizes. Starts promptly at 1am
with prizes for each age group. Ages 0-12. April
15, 10-11am. Dick Chandler Ball Field, corner of
SW Chinook Dr. and SW Commercial Loop Rd.
Crux Easter Brunch
With a sweet and savory brunch menu, 500 eggs will be filled
with fun surprises, so bring the kids and your
own basket for a fun Easter day. April 16. Crux
Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St.
Easter Brunch
Come out to Easter Brunch at the Range Restaurant and Bar with
family and friends, Enjoy several farm-to-table
ranch-inspired menu items with panoramic
views of the Cascades. April 16, 9am-3pm.
Brasada’s Range Restaurant & Bar, 16986 SW
Brasada Ranch Rd. 866.845.1415. $46 Adults,
$26 Children.
Black Butte Easter Brunch & Egg
Hunt Join us for our annual Easter Brunch
starting at 9:30am. The Easter Egg Hunt takes
place on the Lodge lawn. Ages 0-7+ Please bring
a basket to collect eggs. Gold eggs are turned in
to the Easter bunny for special prizes! April 16,
9:30am. Black Butte Ranch, 13899 Bishops Cap.
Brasada Ranch Easter Brunch
The whole family is invited out for a seasonal,
ranch-inspired menu will feature fresh fruits and
vegetables, omelet bar, several cast iron dishes,
locally sourced meat and much more. Stay longer
and enjoy lawn games and Easter egg hunts
around the Ranch. April 16, 9am. Brasada’s Range
Restaurant & Bar, 16986 SW Brasada
Ranch Rd. $46 adults, $26 children.
Pronghorn Easter Brunch
Hop on down for our special Easter Brunch! Chef Kevin
Linde has created a fantastic feast and Mr. Peter
Rabbit will lead an Easter Egg Hunt at 12:30 pm
and 2:30 pm. Reservations required. Seatings
start at 11:30 am. April 16, 11:30am-3:30pm.
Pronghorn Resort, 65600 Pronghorn Club Dr.
541-693-5300. $52pp, $19 kids 6 – 12.
McMenamins Easter Brunch Buffet
Spend Easter with friends and family while
you enjoy a hearty buffet featuring all-natural
ham, bakery offerings, a variety of salads, fruit,
egg dishes and desserts. April 16, 9am-3pm.
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW
Bond St. 541-382-5174. $19 kids, $31 adults.
Reservations required.
Sunriver Resort Easter Brunch
Buffet Enjoy a fabulous Easter Brunch at
Carson’s American Kitchen showcasing all of
the traditional favorites! April 16, 8am. Sunriver
Resort, 17600 Center Dr. $45 adult, $22 child.
Free for under 5.
Easter Egg Hunt
Bend Elks Lodgehost an easter egg hunt for
kids of all ages. April 16, 9-11am. Juniper Park,
800 NE Sixth St. Free.
Easter Egg Hunt — Just for Dogs
A fun event just for our canine friends. Designed
to allow pups of all skill levels the opportunity
to hunt for some great treats and prizes. All
proceeds benefit BSNP’s HOPE Pet Food Bank.
April 16, 1-3pm. Bend Pet Express Eastside, 420
Windy Knolls Dr. 541.385.5298. $3-5.
Easter Family Yoga Workshop
A special Egg-tactic scavenger hunt and obstacle
course filled with yoga and mindfulness. Join
Deven Sisler and teachers-in-training for a
vibrant, fun, relaxing class. All ages. April 16,
1:30-2:30pm. Namaspa Yoga Studio, 1135 NW
Galveston Ave. $12 adv., $15.
Easter Floral Design
Create a one-ofa-kind Easter arrangement
with Pincushion Protea
from Kula, Maui, bright tulips, fragrant stock
and other seasonal spring flowers! Happy hour
specials will be in full effect. April 15, 2:30-4pm.
Sip Wine Bar, 1366 NW Galveston Ave. $55.
Easter Sunrise Service at Pilot Butte
Join in the celebration by attending a
nondenominational sunrise gathering atop Pilot
Butte at 6:00 am. The event begins with singing
and a brief Easter message shared by Pete Kelley,
Lead Pastor (Local) at Antioch Church. April
16, 6-6:30am. Pilot Butte State Park, Pilot Butte
State Park.
Full Throttle Java Egg-Cellent Easter
Giving away-Hydroflasks, sweatshirts,
tshirts, gift cards and free drinks. For every drink
purchased on Easter Sunday receive one plastic
easter egg containing a piece of candy or a prize.
April 16, 7am-3pm. Full Throttle Java, 255 SW
5th Street.
Holy Week and PASCHA
Last week of Christ’s life is celebrated as Holy Week.
Each day is designated as “Great and Holy”, with special
services every day begining with the resurrection
of Lazurus, Palm Sunday, through the instituion
of the Last Supper, Lamentations of the Crucifixtion
and finally the Glorious PASCHA. Through
April 14, 6-8pm, Through April 14, 2-4pm,
Through April 14, 3-4:30pm, Through April 14,
11am-1pm and 11pm-2am and Through April
14, 1-2:30pm. Orthodox Christian Church (of St.
Jacob), 1900 NE Division St., Suite 109. 541-668-
7682. Free.
Kendall Toyota Easter Egg Hunt
3rd annual easter egg hunt featuring prizes for finding
the golden egg. Hunt begins at 11am sharp.
April 15. Kendall Toyota of Bend, 61430 S Hwy 97.
Prime Rib Dinner Night Sundays, 5-9pm.
Pronghorn Resort, 65600 Pronghorn Club Dr.
541-693-5300. $35.
Riverhouse on the Deschutes Easter
Brunch Celebrate Easter with two brunch
options that guarantee a memorable Sunday: a
buffet in the convention center and a plated meal
in Currents. The day will also include a fun-forthe-
whole-family Easter egg hunt held in the
Cascade Garden at 11 am and 1 pm. The Easter
Bunny will also be on hand for family photo
opportunities. April 16. Riverhouse on the Deschutes,
3075 N Hwy 97. $45 adults, $39 seniors,
$19 kids. Ages 4-12; Under 4 eat free.
Underwater Egg Hunt & Rubber
Duck Races Easter-themed aquatic fun such
as underwater egg diving and rubber duck races.
Dive for weighted egg eggs for prizes. Spaces is
limited, reservations required. April 15,
9-11am. SHARC, 57250 Overlook Rd. 541-585-
3147. $10-15.
Sisters Community Easter Egg
Hunt Join the Sisters community to find 6,000
hidden eggs plus special prize eggs for each
age division. Easter Bunny will be present! Ages
0-11. April 16, 1-2pm. Creekside Park, Hwy 20
and E Jefferson St.
Soul Brunch with DJ Sorski DJ Sorski
DJ Sorski spins classic vinyl funk & soul while folks enjoy
a special brunch menu featuring Huevos Rancheros
and breakfast tacos with a special drink
menu. No reservations required, a la carte. April
16, 9am-3pm. Spork, 937 NW Newport Ave.
Storytime: EGG
Egg is a graphic novel for preschoolers about
four eggs, one big surprise,
and an unlikely friendship. Grab your child
and hear this perfect holiday story. April 15,
10:30-11:30am. Roundabout Books, 900 Northwest
Mount Washington Drive, #110.
Sunriver Easter Egg Hunt
Search for eggs hidden all around the lodge plus there will
be a petting zoo, bounce houses, face painting
and more! We’ll also have a BOGO Easter Special
at the Bear Factory. Build your own stuffed
animal at the Bear Factory and when you purchase
one outfit for your special friend, you get
a second one free! Ages 0-12. April 16, 9:30am.
Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Dr. $12.
Redmond Community Easter Egg
Hunt Join Triumph Fitness for a Kid’s 1000 egg
Easter Egg hunt on Saturday, April 15th at 9am
at Quince City Park! FREE pictures with the EASTER
BUNNY for you and your kiddos! April 15,
9am. Quince City Park, 1001 NW Quince Ave.
Westside Easter Hunt
The annual 10,000 Egg Easter Egg Hunt for the kids with
church services performed before/after each
event. The family photo booth will be open before
and after each service! April 15, 6pm and April
16, 12:30pm. Westside Church, 2051 NW Shevlin
Park Rd.
Wildhorse Easter Egg Hunt
10,000 eggs with two egg hunts, bring the kids for a
carnival themed festival featuring bounce house,
carnival games, glitter tattoos and a special
appearance by Mr. Easter Bunny. April 15,
11am-3pm. Wildhorse Harley-Davidson, 63028
Sherman Rd.