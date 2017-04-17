Easter Events 2017

click to enlarge

Enjoy an easter egg hunt, live music, facepainting, pony rides, hay rides, petting zoo andfood vendors. Enjoy a 5K trail course by beatingthe bunny for a chance to win a 100% grass fedbeef package. April 15, 9am-3pm. DD Ranch,3836 NE Smith Rock Way. $15 adv., $20 event.Join the Crooked River Community for an easter egghunt with special prizes. Starts promptly at 1amwith prizes for each age group. Ages 0-12. April15, 10-11am. Dick Chandler Ball Field, corner ofSW Chinook Dr. and SW Commercial Loop Rd.With a sweet and savory brunch menu, 500 eggs will be filledwith fun surprises, so bring the kids and yourown basket for a fun Easter day. April 16. CruxFermentation Project, 50 SW Division St.Come out to Easter Brunch at the Range Restaurant and Bar withfamily and friends, Enjoy several farm-to-tableranch-inspired menu items with panoramicviews of the Cascades. April 16, 9am-3pm.Brasada’s Range Restaurant & Bar, 16986 SWBrasada Ranch Rd. 866.845.1415. $46 Adults,$26 Children.Hunt Join us for our annual Easter Brunchstarting at 9:30am. The Easter Egg Hunt takesplace on the Lodge lawn. Ages 0-7+ Please bringa basket to collect eggs. Gold eggs are turned into the Easter bunny for special prizes! April 16,9:30am. Black Butte Ranch, 13899 Bishops Cap.The whole family is invited out for a seasonal,ranch-inspired menu will feature fresh fruits andvegetables, omelet bar, several cast iron dishes,locally sourced meat and much more. Stay longerand enjoy lawn games and Easter egg huntsaround the Ranch. April 16, 9am. Brasada’s RangeRestaurant & Bar, 16986 SW BrasadaRanch Rd. $46 adults, $26 children.Hop on down for our special Easter Brunch! Chef KevinLinde has created a fantastic feast and Mr. PeterRabbit will lead an Easter Egg Hunt at 12:30 pmand 2:30 pm. Reservations required. Seatingsstart at 11:30 am. April 16, 11:30am-3:30pm.Pronghorn Resort, 65600 Pronghorn Club Dr.541-693-5300. $52pp, $19 kids 6 – 12.Spend Easter with friends and family whileyou enjoy a hearty buffet featuring all-naturalham, bakery offerings, a variety of salads, fruit,egg dishes and desserts. April 16, 9am-3pm.McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NWBond St. 541-382-5174. $19 kids, $31 adults.Reservations required.Buffet Enjoy a fabulous Easter Brunch atCarson’s American Kitchen showcasing all ofthe traditional favorites! April 16, 8am. SunriverResort, 17600 Center Dr. $45 adult, $22 child.Free for under 5.Bend Elks Lodgehost an easter egg hunt forkids of all ages. April 16, 9-11am. Juniper Park,800 NE Sixth St. Free.A fun event just for our canine friends. Designedto allow pups of all skill levels the opportunityto hunt for some great treats and prizes. Allproceeds benefit BSNP’s HOPE Pet Food Bank.April 16, 1-3pm. Bend Pet Express Eastside, 420Windy Knolls Dr. 541.385.5298. $3-5.A special Egg-tactic scavenger hunt and obstaclecourse filled with yoga and mindfulness. JoinDeven Sisler and teachers-in-training for avibrant, fun, relaxing class. All ages. April 16,1:30-2:30pm. Namaspa Yoga Studio, 1135 NWGalveston Ave. $12 adv., $15.Create a one-ofa-kind Easter arrangementwith Pincushion Proteafrom Kula, Maui, bright tulips, fragrant stockand other seasonal spring flowers! Happy hourspecials will be in full effect. April 15, 2:30-4pm.Sip Wine Bar, 1366 NW Galveston Ave. $55.Join in the celebration by attending anondenominational sunrise gathering atop PilotButte at 6:00 am. The event begins with singingand a brief Easter message shared by Pete Kelley,Lead Pastor (Local) at Antioch Church. April16, 6-6:30am. Pilot Butte State Park, Pilot ButteState Park.Giving away-Hydroflasks, sweatshirts,tshirts, gift cards and free drinks. For every drinkpurchased on Easter Sunday receive one plasticeaster egg containing a piece of candy or a prize.April 16, 7am-3pm. Full Throttle Java, 255 SW5th Street.Last week of Christ’s life is celebrated as Holy Week.Each day is designated as “Great and Holy”, with specialservices every day begining with the resurrectionof Lazurus, Palm Sunday, through the instituionof the Last Supper, Lamentations of the Crucifixtionand finally the Glorious PASCHA. ThroughApril 14, 6-8pm, Through April 14, 2-4pm,Through April 14, 3-4:30pm, Through April 14,11am-1pm and 11pm-2am and Through April14, 1-2:30pm. Orthodox Christian Church (of St.Jacob), 1900 NE Division St., Suite 109. 541-668-7682. Free.3rd annual easter egg hunt featuring prizes for findingthe golden egg. Hunt begins at 11am sharp.April 15. Kendall Toyota of Bend, 61430 S Hwy 97.Prime Rib Dinner Night Sundays, 5-9pm.Pronghorn Resort, 65600 Pronghorn Club Dr.541-693-5300. $35.Brunch Celebrate Easter with two brunchoptions that guarantee a memorable Sunday: abuffet in the convention center and a plated mealin Currents. The day will also include a fun-forthe-whole-family Easter egg hunt held in theCascade Garden at 11 am and 1 pm. The EasterBunny will also be on hand for family photoopportunities. April 16. Riverhouse on the Deschutes,3075 N Hwy 97. $45 adults, $39 seniors,$19 kids. Ages 4-12; Under 4 eat free.Duck Races Easter-themed aquatic fun suchas underwater egg diving and rubber duck races.Dive for weighted egg eggs for prizes. Spaces islimited, reservations required. April 15,9-11am. SHARC, 57250 Overlook Rd. 541-585-3147. $10-15.Hunt Join the Sisters community to find 6,000hidden eggs plus special prize eggs for eachage division. Easter Bunny will be present! Ages0-11. April 16, 1-2pm. Creekside Park, Hwy 20and E Jefferson St.DJ Sorski spins classic vinyl funk & soul while folks enjoya special brunch menu featuring Huevos Rancherosand breakfast tacos with a special drinkmenu. No reservations required, a la carte. April16, 9am-3pm. Spork, 937 NW Newport Ave.Egg is a graphic novel for preschoolers aboutfour eggs, one big surprise,and an unlikely friendship. Grab your childand hear this perfect holiday story. April 15,10:30-11:30am. Roundabout Books, 900 NorthwestMount Washington Drive, #110.Search for eggs hidden all around the lodge plus there willbe a petting zoo, bounce houses, face paintingand more! We’ll also have a BOGO Easter Specialat the Bear Factory. Build your own stuffedanimal at the Bear Factory and when you purchaseone outfit for your special friend, you geta second one free! Ages 0-12. April 16, 9:30am.Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Dr. $12.Hunt Join Triumph Fitness for a Kid’s 1000 eggEaster Egg hunt on Saturday, April 15th at 9amat Quince City Park! FREE pictures with the EASTERBUNNY for you and your kiddos! April 15,9am. Quince City Park, 1001 NW Quince Ave.The annual 10,000 Egg Easter Egg Hunt for the kids withchurch services performed before/after eachevent. The family photo booth will be open beforeand after each service! April 15, 6pm and April16, 12:30pm. Westside Church, 2051 NW ShevlinPark Rd.10,000 eggs with two egg hunts, bring the kids for acarnival themed festival featuring bounce house,carnival games, glitter tattoos and a specialappearance by Mr. Easter Bunny. April 15,11am-3pm. Wildhorse Harley-Davidson, 63028Sherman Rd.