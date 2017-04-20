Bent

Thursday, April 20, 2017

Weekend weather planning: Weather Update for 4/21-4/23

Before planning your weekend, check out the weather.

Posted By on Thu, Apr 20, 2017 at 4:33 PM

click to enlarge Partly sunny skies in Bend on April 20, 2017. - LEIGHA THRELKELD
  • Leigha Threlkeld
  • Partly sunny skies in Bend on April 20, 2017.
Light April showers are in no short supply this year. Though this week has seen rain several times, the weekend will boast only a slight chance of showers, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will be partly cloudy with temperatures around 61 degrees.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high around 62 degrees, and a slight chance of rain.

Sunday will be slightly cooler with a high of 56, and a slight chance of rain that day as well.

Enjoy the sun, but don't forget your umbrella!
