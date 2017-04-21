click to enlarge

Happy Earth Day! In honor of Mother Earth, WalletHub determined that Oregon is the 3rd most eco-friendly state in the country for 2017. Not only is Oregon the 3rd most eco-friendly state in the union, Oregon is first in percentage of energy consumption from renewable resources. Hydroelectric power provides nearly two-thirds of electricity generated in the state. Oregon is also 5th in the nation for LEED-Certified Buildings per capita, 6th in gasoline consumption (Oregon uses many alternative fuels), 7th in soil quality, 8th in percentage of recycled municipal waste, and 13th in both air quality and energy consumption per capita. How will you be celebrating Earth Day? What will you be doing to keep Oregon one of the greenest states in the country?