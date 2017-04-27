Bent

Thursday, April 27, 2017

Plan for sun! Weather Update for 4/28-4/30

See what the weather will be like before planning your weekend.

Posted By on Thu, Apr 27, 2017 at 1:30 PM

click to enlarge Overcast skies in Drake Park before the sunny weekend. - LEIGHA THRELKELD
  • Leigha Threlkeld
  • Overcast skies in Drake Park before the sunny weekend.
Friday and Saturday will bring a nice dose of Vitamin D to Bendites before we see a few more April showers, according to the National Weather Service!Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 52 degrees.Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high of 61 degrees.Sunday will be a return to rain, but with a high of 58 degrees.What are your plans to enjoy this sunny weekend?
