Plan for sun! Weather Update for 4/28-4/30

click to enlarge Leigha Threlkeld

Overcast skies in Drake Park before the sunny weekend.

Friday and Saturday will bring a nice dose of Vitamin D to Bendites before we see a few more April showers, according to the National Weather Service!Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 52 degrees.Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high of 61 degrees.Sunday will be a return to rain, but with a high of 58 degrees.What are your plans to enjoy this sunny weekend?