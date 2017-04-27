Thursday, April 27, 2017
Plan for sun! Weather Update for 4/28-4/30
See what the weather will be like before planning your weekend.
Posted
By Leigha Threlkeld
on Thu, Apr 27, 2017 at 1:30 PM
click to enlarge
-
Leigha Threlkeld
-
Overcast skies in Drake Park before the sunny weekend.
Friday and Saturday will bring a nice dose of Vitamin D to Bendites before we see a few more April showers, according to the National Weather Service!Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 52 degrees.Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high of 61 degrees.Sunday will be a return to rain, but with a high of 58 degrees.What are your plans to enjoy this sunny weekend?
Tags: bend, central oregon, weather, sun, April, weekend, weekend weather, Image