Head for the Hills and Honey Don't Tonight at The Old Stone

Head for the Hills is one of those long-standing bands that have made Bend a regular stop on their touring schedule. I remember seeing them play live back in the days of Players. A packed west side dive bar filled with dancing, sweat and high-quality bluegrass made for memorable nights, well, unless you had too many strong cocktails.

Now, the Colorado-based “NewGrass” string band returns to Bend in support of their latest album, “Potions and Poisons.” Don’t expect fancy computer programmed banjo rolls or digital fiddle lines. Instead, Head for the Hills embraces the musical alchemy of bluegrass, jazz, hip-hop, folk and soul to create an examination of the fragility of humanity. Don’t worry, while the new tunes may be reflective of the human condition, they’re also buoyancy and full of vibrancy.

Honey Don’t, Colorado-based bluegrass duo and local favorites, open the show for a complete evening of foot-stomping and dancing. The show is all ages and if you haven’t already bought your tickets in advance, they will also be available at the door.