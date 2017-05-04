Sunny weekend ahead? Weather update for 5/4-5/6

click to enlarge
-
Leigha Threlkeld
-
White Water Park on a sunny Bend morning.
Wondering if the sun will stay through the weekend? Whether you're planning on hitting the trails or trying out the White Water Park, check out the weather report from the National Weather Service before planning your days!
Friday will likely be rainy with a high of 59 degrees.
Saturday may see some rain in the morning, but will be partly sunny with a high near 52 degrees later in the day.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 57.
Gear up for a little more sun next week!