Bent

Archives | RSS

Thursday, May 4, 2017

Sunny weekend ahead? Weather update for 5/4-5/6

Check the weather before planning your days off!

Posted By on Thu, May 4, 2017 at 11:08 AM

click to enlarge White Water Park on a sunny Bend morning. - LEIGHA THRELKELD
  • Leigha Threlkeld
  • White Water Park on a sunny Bend morning.

Wondering if the sun will stay through the weekend? Whether you're planning on hitting the trails or trying out the White Water Park, check out the weather report from the National Weather Service before planning your days!

Friday will likely be rainy with a high of 59 degrees.

Saturday may see some rain in the morning, but will be partly sunny with a high near 52 degrees later in the day.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 57.

Gear up for a little more sun next week!
  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by Leigha Threlkeld

Latest in Bent

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2017

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2017

Bend Nest Spring 2017

BendNest

Bend Nest Spring 2017

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2017

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2017

Cascade Wedding Guide 2017

Cascade Wedding Guide

Cascade Wedding Guide 2017

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Give Guide
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram

© 2017 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation